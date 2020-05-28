Register
10:05 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers an address to the nation and the Commonwealth on the 75th anniversary of VE Day at Windsor Castle, Britain, in this Buckingham Palace handout image released May 8, 2020

    The Politician Queen Elizabeth Reportedly 'Fell in Love With' Completely

    © REUTERS / Handout
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/97/1079439720_8:-1:1920:1076_1200x675_80_0_0_b64a87f28e83f30f0ecb60b402190c70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005281079441592-the-politician-queen-elizabeth-reportedly-fell-in-love-with-completely/

    A recent book by royal author Tom Quinn has already revealed some shocking details about the life of Britain’s most influential family – including the nicknames given to Meghan Markle upon her arrival at Kensington Palace; but it also opened up about the identity of one politician the Queen lost her heart to.

    Former American President Barack Obama completely conquered the heart of Britain's reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit to the United Kingdom back in 2009, an ex-Palace staffer told Tom Quinn, according to his new book “Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle”.

    “The Queen has a soft spot for Americans after meeting Barack Obama who she completely fell in love with – so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president”, the former employee was quoted in the book as saying.
    Barack Obama Michelle Obama Queen Elizabeth II Buckingham Palace London
    © CC0
    Barack Obama Michelle Obama Queen Elizabeth II Buckingham Palace London

    The 94-year-old monarch officially hosted Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on several other state occasions, in 2011 and 2016, during which she reportedly developed a close friendship with the former first lady as well, with the two being photographed together with arms around each other’s backs – something which was criticised as breaking royal protocol. However, according to the memoirs of the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly, the monarch did not seem to mind the move, as “instant and mutual warmth” was shared between the two ladies.

    President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch in Windsor, England, Friday, April, 22, 2016
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool
    President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch in Windsor, England, Friday, April, 22, 2016
    “In reality, it was a natural instinct for the Queen to show affection and respect for another great woman, and really there is no protocol that must be adhered to”, Kelly wrote in her 2019 book “The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe”.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 September 2019
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Concerned For Family's Safety' Amid Multiple Drone Flybys
    Meanwhile, the extracts from Tom Quinn’s royal biography published prior to its release, earlier revealed some more peculiar details about the drama behind the doors of Kensington Palace. For example, the book claimed, citing former employees of the royal house, that Meghan Markle was dubbed “Duchess of Difficult”, “Me-Gain” and “Di Lite” by staffers due to her allegedly annoying nature.

    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Kensington, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, United States, Queen Elizabeth, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse