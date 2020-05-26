UK's Gove Defends Cummings, Citing 'Specific Circumstances' Amid Lockdown Violation Scandal

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has expressed his support for Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings, stating that his actions amid the lockdown were correct.
"Dominic completely understands the sense of concern people have felt as this story broke", Gove told the BBC. "Most people will understand that he was under pressure and sought to put the health of his wife and son first".
He also called Cummings "a man of honour and integrity".
The adviser previously addressed the public outcry over the trip to his parents, stating he was not considering leaving office.
At the same time, Cummings has been backed by Boris Johnson, who stressed that his aide had done nothing to undermine the coronavirus prevention measures in the country.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
