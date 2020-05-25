Register
14:19 GMT25 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to his house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020.

    Cummings Controversy Could Mean More Coronavirus Deaths, UK Lockdown Adviser Claims

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/88/1079408884_0:261:3036:1969_1200x675_80_0_0_70f20a927d9e8c2d8e25472399314901.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005251079412695-cummings-risk-coronavirus-lockdown/

    Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family, allegedly because he feared he and his wife would be unable to care for their son, despite official guidelines warning against long-distance journeys. It’s since been reported he took a second trip to the North East in April, after returning to London.

    Professor Stephen Reicher, a behavioural scientist who advised the UK government on lockdown rules has told Huffington Post the controversy over Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has “fatally undermined” months of work and could lead to more coronavirus deaths in the UK.

    On 24th May, the premier presented the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing and backed Cummings, saying he’d “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity” by driving 260 miles to County Durham to isolate and “any parent would frankly understand what he did”. Cummings had previously contracted coronavirus but returned to London from County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family, and find appropriate childcare arrangements for his son. He later returned to London, but took a second trip to the North East in April subsequently.

    ​“We desperately need good clear leadership, we desperately need people to trust their leadership and we need people to pull together. And all of that has been undermined by what’s happened over the weekend,” said Professor Reicher, a member of the Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours group, which passes its advice to Sage.

    “If you look at the some of the advice that we’ve given, one of the key issues if you want to get adherence or compliance to government is a sense that ‘the government respects us and the government is working for us’ and a sense of ‘we’re all in this together’. If adherence is all about a sense of ‘us’ then it’s fatally undermined if you create a sense of ‘us and them’ and one of the best ways to do that is to give a sense that government and government figures abide by a different set of rules to the public – one law for us and one for them. It immediately creates this ‘us and them’ thinking and you’ve therefore undermined compliance. There’s a very simple equation. If compliance goes down, infection goes up and up, more people will die. If, and I quite accept it is an ‘if’, but if this undermines compliance then yes, more people will die,” he warned.

    ​Prof Reicher did say there was one “saving grace” - namely, throughout the pandemic, the British public “has been ahead of the government”.

    “Our leadership has actually been following behind. When it came to lockdown, the public was already clamouring for it, when it came to the economic measures to allow people to afford to stay at home, the public was ahead. People aren’t fools and they understand the pandemic is still out there and isn’t over and they understand they still need to act with caution if we’re to get through this,” he said.

    The UK government's approach to tackling coronavirus has evolved significantly over time - at the start of March, officials indicated the country would pursue a 'herd immunity' strategy whereby infections would be consciously allowed to rise, despite deaths, in the hope this would boost overall national resistance to the virus. However, due to significant controversy over the plans, the UK entered lockdown 17th March, with businesses of most kinds and public resources such as schools and parks closed until further notice. There has been little change since then, bar Whitehall moving to impose a 14-day quarantine on international visitors to the UK - around two months after most other countries in the world adopted a similar scheme. 

    Related:

    Giant Video of BoJo Saying ‘Stay at Home’ Placed Outside Dominic Cummings’ House
    UK PM Johnson Says Cummings Was ‘Absolutely Responsible’
    Sack Cummings – His Illegal & Irresponsible Actions Deserve Punishment
    'From Hero to Zero': Piers Morgan Claims Boris Johnson 'Done' in Tense Row Over 'Hypocrite' Cummings
    Tags:
    SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Downing Street, Dominic Cummings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse