Geography Issues: Woman Who Breaks Lockdown Travelling to Welsh Beach Thinks Wales is in England

A woman from England, who was caught at Gwynedd beach by Welsh police, went on an epic rant, criticising the regulations without realising Wales is not a part of England, so it has different policies on coronavirus restrictions.
The woman reportedly travelled 100 miles from the West Midlands to Barmouth to enjoy the hottest day of the year and became visibly upset, when the local police informed her it is not allowed, swearing and claiming that "Boris Johnson said that you can", so the officers had to explain the difference between rules in Wales and England to her.
Only in Llanelli pic.twitter.com/hxrGWWgiy0— Only in Llanelli (@OnlyInLlanelli) May 22, 2020
Later in the day, she posted a text slamming Wales but admitted she didn't know the difference between the two countries.
"I was ignorant. I didn't realise Wales wasn't in England... Fully understand I was in the wrong. See I admit when I f*** up", the post says, according to North Wales Live. "But tomorrow we going to an English beach. F*** you Wales you bunch of b*******. No f***er was even there locals lined up waiting".
All comments
Show new comments (0)