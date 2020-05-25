Register
06:49 GMT25 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London

    UK Government Reportedly Plans to Rescue 'Strategically Important' Companies Amid COVID-19 Crisis

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (118)
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:12:2428:1378_1200x675_80_0_0_0e7f94e070a29d473054f273226ecb98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005251079409095-uk-government-reportedly-plans-to-rescue-strategically-important-companies-amid-covid-19-crisis/

    In mid-May, the Office for National Statistics said that UK's economy shrank by a record 5.8% from February to March as the COVID-19 crisis escalated and the government ordered a national lockdown to tackle the pandemic.

    UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has approved a plan to save the country's strategically important companies in exceptional circumstances, the Bloomberg news agency reports citing the Financial Times (FT). 

    The newspaper cited unnamed Treasury sources as saying that the so-called Project Birch plan stipulates the government would shore up any companies whose possible collapse would "disproportionately harm the economy" amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

    The sources claimed that Sunak had authorised the Treasury's capacity to deal with bailouts of "viable companies which have exhausted all options" and that any support would be rendered on a "last resort basis".

    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Rishi Sunak

    Bloomberg also quoted the Chancellor of the Exchequer's allies as saying that the Treasury doesn't plan to initially seek equity stakes in struggling companies, and would instead focus on extending loans.

    Earlier this week FT reported about tensions between Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the speed at which the UK's COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, which come amid the Treasury's increasing concerns over public finances being damaged by the pandemic.

    "Somehow Greece and Italy are opening up. This country can't be the only place in the world where people can't go and have a drink in the pub. The single best way to help tourism in this country is to allow people to open up", Sunak reportedly told Tory MPs.

    Johnson, for his part, said earlier in May that the government would "advance with maximum caution" when it comes to the easing of the lockdown which envisages, in particular, that the nation's hospitality sector, including hotels, pubs, and restaurants, will not be allowed to completely reopen until 4 July at the earliest.

    In another development, the Office for National Statistics said in mid-May that from January to March 2020, the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank at least 2.0% from the last three months of 2019. It is the largest quarter-on-quarter fall since the end of 2008, when the financial crisis hit its peak.

    Rishi Sunak said at the time that the figures were not surprising as the UK is facing a "severe impact" from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    The Bank of England, for its part, said in a report that it expected the country's GDP to see a 14 percent decrease in 2020 but that it may increase by 15 percent in 2021.

    "UK GDP in the scenario falls by 14% in 2020 as a whole. Activity picks up materially in the latter part of 2020 and into 2021 after social distancing measures are relaxed, although it does not reach its pre‐COVID level until the second half of 2021. In 2022, GDP growth is around 3%", the monetary policy report argued.
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (118)

    Related:

    Rollout of UK’s COVID-19 Contact-Tracing App Reportedly Hits Fresh Snag
    14-Day Isolation or £1,000 Fine: UK Reportedly to Introduce New COVID-19 Rules for Visitors in June
    UK Starts Trial of New 20-Minute COVID-19 Test
    COVID-19: ‘We Don't Yet Have Any Treatments That are Proven Effective’ – UK Doctor
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, crisis, pandemic, companies, economy, plan, government, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse