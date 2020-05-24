Register
17:03 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London, Britain, March 23, 2020.

    Giant Video of BoJo Saying ‘Stay at Home’ Placed Outside Dominic Cummings’ House

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/17/1079401734_0:0:1955:1099_1200x675_80_0_0_7b0bb4fe303029fb6869b3045f1bab84.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005241079406784-Cummings-stay-home-screen/

    Despite his denials of wrongdoing, Dominic Cummings hasn’t been able to escape dogged allegations over the past few days that he acted improperly by breaching the coronavirus lockdown. Now, it appears those same accusations have followed him to his front door.

    A giant mobile screen showing Boris Johnson saying “you must stay at home” has been placed outside of Dominic Cummings’ house amidst increasingly loud calls for the special government adviser to be fired over allegations that he twice breached the coronavirus lockdown.

    The screen shows Boris Johnson during a television address to the nation in which he says, “you must stay at home. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

    Aside from Johnson’s remarks, the screen also shows interviews with members of the British public, who express their apparent frustration and disbelief that Mr Cummings, seen as the prime minister’s closest adviser and right-hand man, would break the government’s own lockdown measures.

    “I spent two weeks in hell, basically, trying to look after myself and my daughter. Some of those days I could barely get out of bed to feed her,” says one woman in the video.

    “And then I find out he’s [Mr Cummings] broken those rules and I’ve gone through that horrid time, perhaps for no reason,” she adds.

    Other clips show parents distraught and in tears in hospital because they’re unable to see their sick children. The video also gives reports of family members unable to attend the funerals of loved ones who have been killed by COVID-19.

    The campaign group who stationed the screen outside of Mr Cummings’ residence, called Led by Donkeys, also placed another installation on Westminster Bridge Road on Friday, May 22.

    Tweeting a photo of the billboard, which reads “stay alert, government incompetence costs lives", the group said that, “when the PM's top adviser is criss-crossing the country with coronavirus, it's definitely time to stay alert.”

    ​The development comes as pressure continues to mount on Boris Johnson to fire Mr Cummings after he allegedly broke lockdown measures on two occasions to drive 260 miles from London to visit his parents in the northeastern English county of Durham. It has been widely reported that Cummings made the first trip at a time when he believed he and his wife were infected with coronavirus. 

    The Mirror revealed that after his first trip to Durham, Mr Cummings returned to work at No. 10 Downing Street on April 14, but was back in Durham again on April 19 when outdoor walkers allegedly spotted him admiring some bluebell flowers.

    Despite united calls for Cummings’ firing among the opposition Labour Party, Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats and even some senior Tory MPs, Boris Johnson has pledged his “full support” to the senior aide and said that he refuses to throw him “to the dogs.” The Mail on Sunday has said that the prime minister, in defending his aide, said that, “it’s not like he was visiting a lover.” 

    The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has said accusations that Mr Cummings “travelled backwards and forwards” are “completely untrue,” and that since returning to London from his first trip on April 14, he has stayed in the capital.

    In his own defence, Cummings said to the media that, “I behaved reasonably and legally… it’s a question of doing the right thing, it’s not about what you guys think.”

    However, prominent pro-Brexit Conservative MP Steve Baker has said that Cummings must resign.

    “Dominic Cummings must go before he does any more harm to the UK, the government, the prime minister, our institutions or the Conservative party,” Baker wrote on The Critic website. 

    A petition calling for Mr Cummings to be sacked has also been circulated and has so far reached nearly 75,000 signatures. 

    Tags:
    lockdown, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse