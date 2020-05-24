Register
24 May 2020
    British journalist Piers Morgan (File)

    Piers Morgan ‘Bans all Cabinet Ministers’ From TV Show After Dominic Cummings 'Lockdown Breach'

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    UK
    The television presenter has spent the past few weeks raining down fire and fury on Boris Johnson’s government for its response to the coronavirus crisis. Now, he has taken aim at the prime minister’s closest right-hand man.

    Piers Morgan has “banned all cabinet ministers” from appearing on his show, Good Morning Britain (GMB), following news that Dominic Cummings, a senior adviser to Boris Johnson, allegedly breached the government’s coronavirus lockdown rules.

    Making the announcement via Twitter, Mr Morgan - well renowned for stirring controversy - said that, “due to today’s developments, I am regretfully forced to ban all cabinet ministers from appearing on Good Morning Britain.”

    “Only exceptions will be those who didn’t publicly support Cummings breaching lockdown,” the TV personality added.

    Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan has been a staunch critic of the government’s response, describing it as a “shambles.”

    ​Yet, the news follows hot on the heels of the government's own call for its ministers to boycott GMB over Morgan's aggressive interviewing style. 

    Dominic Cummings has come under heavy fire this weekend over accusations that he abandoned lockdown on two occasions to drive 260 miles from London to visit his parents in the northeastern English county of Durham. It is widely reported that Cummings made the first trip at a time when he believed he had been infected with COVID-19.

    Despite apparent anger at Mr Cummings’ behaviour among Brits, a number of government ministers came out to defend him before his second breaching of the lockdown was revealed by The Mirror and The Observer.

    The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has said accusations that Mr Cummings “travelled backwards and forwards” are “completely untrue,” and that since returning to London from his first trip on April 14, he has stayed in the capital.

    “I certainly know that the first one you mention, of travelling back up (to Durham), I know that is not true,” Mr Shapps told Sky News’ Sophie Ridge on Sunday, adding that Cummings is a “stickler for the rules.”

    Mr Shapps said that Cummings was “trying to do his best” for his four-year-old son who was “in danger of having both his parents fall ill,” and therefore Mr Cummings took, “perfectly sensible and rational steps.”

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    BoJo Under Renewed Pressure to Sack Cummings After Fresh Allegations of His Breaking Lockdown Rules
    In his own defence, Cummings said to the media that, “I behaved reasonably and legally… it’s a question of doing the right thing, it’s not about what you guys think.”

    Despite reportedly pledging his “full support” to Mr Cummings, and refusing to throw him “to the dogs,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure from his cabinet to fire the senior adviser.

    Prominent pro-Brexit Conservative MP Steve Baker has said that Cummings must resign.

    “Dominic Cummings must go before he does any more harm to the UK, the government, the prime minister, our institutions or the Conservative party,” Baker wrote on The Critic website. 

    ministers, Piers Morgan, COVID-19, coronavirus, lockdown, UK, Dominic Cummings
    Votre message a été envoyé!
