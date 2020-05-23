Register
22:46 GMT23 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London, Britain, March 23, 2020.

    Dominic Cummings Defied Coronavirus Lockdown Rules Twice to Visit Parents, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    UK
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/17/1079401734_0:0:1955:1099_1200x675_80_0_0_7b0bb4fe303029fb6869b3045f1bab84.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005231079401718-dominic-cummings-defied-coronavirus-lockdown-rules-twice-to-visit-parents-report-claims/

    On 5 April, Boris Johnson’s top aide was spotted in Durham, in breach of nationwide lockdown regulations - the stay-at-home orders implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United Kingdom - according to a joint investigation by The Guardian and the Daily Mirror released on Friday.

    A new report by the Mirror claims that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who was confirmed to be struggling with the COVID-19 disease, defied COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for the second time, after he was identified in Houghall Woods, Durham, two weeks after reports of his first trip to the town.

    Cummings, said to have traveled to visit his parents, was spotted on Sunday 19 April at a local beauty salon in Houghall Woods, according to the report. He commented to people passing by saying, “Aren’t the bluebells lovely?”

    In response to the report, Johnson's office said they would not “waste our time” answering “inaccurate reporting” by the Mirror and the Guardian newspapers on the UK PM's senior aide.

    “Yesterday the Mirror and Guardian wrote inaccurate stories about Mr Cummings. Today they are writing more inaccurate stories including claims that Mr Cummings returned to Durham after returning to work in Downing Street on 14 April. We will not waste our time answering a stream of false allegations about Mr Cummings from campaigning newspapers,” Downing Street said in a statement on Saturday.

    Friday’s reports on Johnson’s right-hand man traveling on 5 April some 400 km (250 miles) to northern England after potentially having been exposed to COVID-19, has sparked wide criticism, with the Labour Party calling for his speedy resignation.

    Johnson confirmed his key advisor's first journey to Durham, arguing that Cummings did not break coronavirus lockdown guidelines for all UK citizens as the political adviser made the journey to ensure that his young son be properly cared for after his mother tested positive for the novel virus.

    Later on Saturday, the prime minister resisted calls from the opposition party to fire his senior adviser, while meanwhile Number 10 ministers have expressed their support for Cummings.

    Related:

    Netizens Bash ‘Victim Culture’ as Whitney Cummings Cites Run-in With HR for Saying ‘Merry Christmas’
    'I’m Optimistic That Dominic Cummings Will Be Changing Things For the Better' – Political Analyst
    Cricketer-Cum-Politician Allegedly Receiving Death Threats from International Number Seeks Security
    BoJo’s Girlfriend Reportedly at War With Chief Adviser Cummings Over Cabinet Reshuffle
    Ex-UK Finance Minister Javid Left Office Because He Didn’t Want to Be Cummings' ‘B*tch’ – Reports
    Tags:
    Durham, rules, lockdown, Dominic Cummings, United Kingdom, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse