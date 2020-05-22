Pamela Anderson Warns Julian Assange 'Could Die' in Prison, Calls for Activist's Release

Iconic US TV star Pamela Anderson previously has made numerous appeals to authorities to release Julian Assange during his asylum and later incarceration in the United Kingdom. In 2018, the actress urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to defend the Australian citizen.

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson said on Thursday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is "very sick" and could potentially die in prison.

The former actress and model called for the release of the Australian activist, as he is in a "dire position", particularly with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 52-year old Anderson said that she had lost contact with Assange, who she has in the past praised and defended.

"I was the first person to visit him at Belmarsh Prison, and he's still there, and he's very sick", she said.

"I just wish him the best, but I haven't… I've been in contact with people around him, but no, he knew what he was getting into, he sacrificed a lot to give us true information. He's a hero to me, and I just hope people feel the same way".

The two are said to be close friends and the actress has consistently spoken in support of the 48-year old activist, demanding his release.

Pamela Anderson says Wikileaks founder Jullian Assange "inspired" her as an activist: "That's why I met him — I wanted to be more of an effective activist." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/ErKzdJ5NFH — The View (@TheView) September 6, 2019

​Earlier in May, Assange's extradition case, which was due to take place on 18 May, was delayed until September by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser and was moved to a different location.

"A crown court will be made available in September but I cannot say which court this will be. It will take some time to impose firm arrangements so the best thing I can suggest is parties will be notified by email this Friday confirming the location and start date", the judge said.

Assange has been incarcerated in HM Prison Belmarsh since being arrested in April 2019 and awaits a trial which could see him extradited to the United States under charges of treason.

Prior to his imprisonment, he found refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, to evade a potential deportation to the US from Sweden for alleged sexual offence charges which date back to 2010, which he has adamantly denied and which he has since been exonerated.

The Australian was indicted on 18 charges by a US grand jury, of which 17 of the charges fall under the 'Espionage Act' including conspiracy to receive, obtain, and disclose classified military and diplomatic material.

WIKILEAKS RESPONDS TO ESPIONAGE ACT INDICTMENT AGAINST ASSANGE: UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON FREE PRESS pic.twitter.com/F0iUyr0R7F — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 24, 2019

Assange faces up to 175 years in a US prison if found guilty of conspiring to hack into a US government computer; and for committing espionage after publishing classified documents that revealed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.