Register
23:47 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US actress Pamela Anderson leaves Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Tuesday May 7, 2019.

    Pamela Anderson Warns Julian Assange 'Could Die' in Prison, Calls for Activist's Release

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
    UK
    Get short URL
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107480/81/1074808130_0:825:1878:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_ace5fa79cfa6e5ae0cde7f1fa0f05113.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005221079392976-pamela-anderson-warns-julian-assange-could-die-in-prison-calls-for-activists-release/

    Iconic US TV star Pamela Anderson previously has made numerous appeals to authorities to release Julian Assange during his asylum and later incarceration in the United Kingdom. In 2018, the actress urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to defend the Australian citizen.

    Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson said on Thursday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is "very sick" and could potentially die in prison.

    The former actress and model called for the release of the Australian activist, as he is in a "dire position", particularly with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe.

    Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 52-year old Anderson said that she had lost contact with Assange, who she has in the past praised and defended.

    "I was the first person to visit him at Belmarsh Prison, and he's still there, and he's very sick", she said.
    "I just wish him the best, but I haven't… I've been in contact with people around him, but no, he knew what he was getting into, he sacrificed a lot to give us true information. He's a hero to me, and I just hope people feel the same way".

    The two are said to be close friends and the actress has consistently spoken in support of the 48-year old activist, demanding his release.

    ​Earlier in May, Assange's extradition case, which was due to take place on 18 May, was delayed until September by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser and was moved to a different location.

    "A crown court will be made available in September but I cannot say which court this will be. It will take some time to impose firm arrangements so the best thing I can suggest is parties will be notified by email this Friday confirming the location and start date", the judge said.

    Assange has been incarcerated in HM Prison Belmarsh since being arrested in April 2019 and awaits a trial which could see him extradited to the United States under charges of treason.

    Prior to his imprisonment, he found refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, to evade a potential deportation to the US from Sweden for alleged sexual offence charges which date back to 2010, which he has adamantly denied and which he has since been exonerated.

    The Australian was indicted on 18 charges by a US grand jury, of which 17 of the charges fall under the 'Espionage Act' including conspiracy to receive, obtain, and disclose classified military and diplomatic material.

    Assange faces up to 175 years in a US prison if found guilty of conspiring to hack into a US government computer; and for committing espionage after publishing classified documents that revealed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Related:

    Happily Never After: Pamela Anderson Breaks Up With Her Husband Just 12 Days After Wedding
    What Did a Divorced Pamela Anderson Want From Vladimir Putin?
    Weeks After 12-Day Marriage to Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters Is Engaged to Another Woman – Reports
    Tags:
    Ecuadorian Embassy, Ecuador, incarceration, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, Pamela Anderson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sorrell Vince, 23, left, from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, in Tynemouth, England, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak have been relaxed allowing unlimited outdoor exercise and activities such as sunbathing. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F).
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 May
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse