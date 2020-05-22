Register
12:56 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

    Who Are ‘Palace Sources’ Feeding UK Journalists With Ammunition to Smear Meghan And Prince Harry?

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107104/04/1071040434_0:171:4511:2709_1200x675_80_0_0_367321d1d8547cc9716b1448c80f7ac2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005221079363457-who-are-palace-sources-feeding-uk-journalists-with-ammunition-to-smear-meghan-and-prince-harry/

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have moved to California after falling out with the Royal Family and much of the mainstream media. But have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex been deliberately smeared by sources within Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace?

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 19 May, but in the two years since the couple married, their relationship with the press has gone from bad to worse.

    They are currently suing Associated Newspapers - the owners of the Daily Mail and Mail Online - after the Mail on Sunday published five articles in February 2019 which were based on a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

    ​​On 1 May, a High Court judge ruled in favour of Associated Newspapers and decided the lawsuit would go ahead without considering nine other allegedly false articles which the Duchess relied upon. Mr Justice Warby said if he included them there was a danger of the case "descending, unnecessarily, into 'uncontrolled and wide-ranging investigations akin to public inquiries'."

    ​Earlier this month, Sputnik reported on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staunch supporters on social media, who dub themselves the Sussex Squad and defend Prince Harry, his US-born actress wife and their son Archie with fierce devotion.

    The Sussex Squad say there is circumstantial evidence sources within the Royal Family are briefing against Prince Harry and his American wife and even leaking information to smear them.

    ​On Monday, 18 May, Tatler republished an article from 12 months ago by David Jenkins in which he wrote that "staff at Kensington Palace are now calling her 'Me-Gain'."

    The editor of Tatler, Dickie Dennen, is an old family friend of Kate Middleton, who married Prince William, became the Duchess of Cambridge and lives at Kensington Palace.

    ​Many Sussex Squad members have accused the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal Family of leaking derogatory or false information about Harry and Meghan.

    Information appears to have been leaked about the couple's use of a private jet - which portrayed Prince Harry as a hypocrite on environmental issues - as well as details of the events leading up to and surrounding the Sandringham summit in January, in which it was agreed the Sussexes would step away from their Royal duties.

    The popularity of Harry and Meghan was highlighted when they toured Australia and New Zealand in October 2018 and Marleigh Prince, 38, from Texas, said: “There’s some jealousy from Kensington Palace, whether it’s from William and Kate directly or their courtiers. The venom and insider leaks increased after the Australasian tour. The crowds they got outnumbered all the expectations.”

    ​Another Sussex Squad member, Zanye Linda, 41, from Uganda, said: “We recognised what was being done to her by the media and while this was happening the Royal Family not only sat back and did nothing but in many cases they encouraged it.”

    ​Among the journalists covering the Royal beat who have been accused by the Sussex Squad of inaccurate reporting are The Sun’s New Zealand-born executive editor Dan Wootton, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English, ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship, and Emily Andrews, who moved from The Sun last year to become the Mail on Sunday’s Royal Editor.

    ​Ms Andrews tweeted in August last year that she did not "hate" the Duchess of Sussex.

    She wrote: "I admire her and I like her for the feisty spirit, can-do attitude, work ethic and sass" but added: "But she’s upset a lot of people in the family and household, partly due to those (admirable) qualities."

    ​But what is the evidence to support the assertion the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge or other members of the Royal Family leaked information to the UK press or spun stories about Prince Harry and his wife?  

    ​No journalist worth their salt would divulge his or her sources.

    Anonymous sources have been crucial to the integrity of journalism long before Watergate, when Woodward and Bernstein relied on information from "Deep Throat" - who finally revealed himself to be FBI associate director W. Mark Felt in 2006.

    If Mr Justice Warby had not ruled against the Sussexes, they may have sought to compel members of the Royal Household to give evidence about the source of the nine allegedly false Daily Mail or Mail On Sunday articles at the privacy court case later this year.

    ​In February this year the SussexSquad.com website claimed Julian Payne, the Prince of Wales’ communications secretary, had a personal account on Twitter on which he had liked several tweets which were less than complimentary about the Duchess of Sussex.

    Maria Chang, writing on the SussexSquad.com website, says: "There are those who will make the argument that 'retweets do not equal endorsement', but when you are the reputation manager of a client whose family is negatively impacted by the contents of your 'likes' and 'retweets' you are very much endorsing the sentiments."

    She told her readers: "Keep in mind that days maybe even hours after his tweets became a topic of conversation among Sussexes supporters his account went private. His response has piqued curiosity, not quell(ed) it. Users are now convinced that another conspirator in the harassment of the Sussexes have been exposed."

    Sputnik contacted Kensington Palace and asked them for a comment. They have not responded.

    Tags:
    Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse