Nicola Sturgeon Receives High Praise for Her Response to the Pandemic

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a four-phase "route map" aimed at restarting society while suppressing the virus. The first phase is expected to begin on 28 May which will include allowing people to meet outside with people from one other household.

Lockdown restrictions in Scotland are likely to be relaxed slightly from next Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The Scottish Government has announced the lockdown will be lifted in four stages, starting with people being allowed to meet outside and garden centres re-opening, finishing with universities and college campuses reopened and mass gatherings being allowed.

Ms Sturgeon said her route map did not yet set definite dates for when future phases will be introduced, because the virus is unpredictable.

A number of people took to Twitter to praise the First Minister for her approach to the coronavirus pandemic using the trending hashtag #ThankYouNicola.

One user wrote thanked the First Minister for the great job she is doing.

#ThankYouNicola You're doing a brilliant job, so lucky to have you at the helm during this pandemic. — Evelyn Leiper (@EvelynLeiper) May 21, 2020

Another tweeted, that they hoped Wales would follow in Scotland's footsteps.

Not even Scottish but #ThankYouNicola for showing us all there is a better way to lead a country, hope we follow suit in Wales next year and get @Plaid_Cymru in the senedd. #DiolchNicola — Rob Mash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@robmash) May 21, 2020

Another user thanks Ms Sturgeon for leading Scotland through these tough times.

#ThankYouNicola for leading us through these tough times I literally hang on your every word spoken as I know you are sincere concise and only have the best interests of our country at heart @NicolaSturgeon 👍👊❤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪OorTel🇵🇸🇪🇺 (@Telfaethehill) May 21, 2020

A teacher shared their relief regarding Scotland's plans for reopening schools.

As a Scottish teacher I am relieved to read @NicolaSturgeon's strategic plan for reopening school. The plan puts children and adults health (physical and mental) first and gives schools time to plan for returning. The most hopeful I've felt since schools closed. #ThankYouNicola — AngelaFife (@ProudFife) May 21, 2020

Another supporter thanked the First Minister for leading the country during this 'confusing era'.

#ThankYouNicola for bringing some clarity to a boggy and confusing era in history. Happy to see @scotgov 's cautious and sensible approach to easing the #lockdown — Declan McLaren (@DNeuropsych) May 21, 2020

A few people from England expressed how they wished they had Ms Sturgeon for a leader.

What a clear, concise, intelligent & well thought out speech by @NicolaSturgeon I would be so proud if I were Scottish, true leadership & sound judgement. Unfortunately we have Boris, with constant spin & lies, the highest death rates in Europe, 2nd in the world. #ThankYouNicola — Joseph And Coat (@AndCoat) May 21, 2020

