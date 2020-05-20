Lockdown Limits Tested as Brits Flock To Beaches and Parks Amid Nationwide Heatwave - Photos

The United Kingdom has been hit by a heatwave, just as the country seeks to deal with a coronavirus outbreak. The British government has relaxed certain lockdown restrictions as it claims to have succeeded in preventing a health service overload.

Brits tested the waters of the loosened national lockdown restrictions as they took to the beach on Wednesday as a heatwave swept across the country.

Newly liberated from some of the UK's stringent social-distancing measures, a large chunk of the population jumped at the chance to head to natural sights, parks, and coastal areas.

​People are now permitted to travel outside for as long as they wish so long as social distancing measures of keeping 2 metres apart are abided by. Mass gatherings and meeting more than one person outside your household are still forbidden, however.

​Some were not so excited, as they fear that the crowded spots will further endanger people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

​Despite the sunshine, the coronavirus pandemic is still bludgeoning the country's most vulnerable.

Office for National Statistics figures released on Tuesday reported that the UK-wide death toll from the virus may risen above 44,000, despite official fatalities just surpassing 35,000.

The UK has been the worst affected country for coronavirus deaths in Europe and has seen a faster rate of infection as the government loosens its lockdown measures.

Police have said that they have no power to enforce the new social distancing guidelines, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invoked the "common sense" of the British people to steer the country through the pandemic.