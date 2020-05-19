Can Megxit Twist Royal Wedding Anniversary of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

The second wedding anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be overshadowed by “undoubted regret” over their royal exit, as it will serve as the reminder of the “pressures” and unhappiness both experienced during their family life in Britain, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Star Online.
“I think this anniversary of their wedding, one of the few big royal weddings of the century, will be both a spirit of rejoicing, because obviously it's a marriage between them, but also a matter of regret”, Fitzwilliams noted. “Because obviously the global ceremony that it was, well Meghan was not happy as a royal”.
The Sussexes’ splendid wedding ceremony took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, but in March this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their duties as senior royals to live a “financially independent” life in North America. It will now be the couple’s first wedding anniversary following their official divorce from the British monarchy, and the commentator claims that it will also serve as a reminder of their alleged mishandling of the royal exit.
“I think it will be two things. On the one hand it will be cause to celebrate that they have married each other, and that marriage seems very happy. And of course, they have Archie”, the analyst continued. “But I think it will also be a matter of undoubted regret, at what didn't work. Firstly, so publicly in the way they launched that statement that I thought was unforgivable. When they actively only (reportedly) gave senior royals 10 minutes notice after a newspaper got hold of the story”.
