Can Megxit Twist Royal Wedding Anniversary of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

It’s been two years now since Hollywood darling Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, but a lot has changed following that spectacular event.

The second wedding anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be overshadowed by “undoubted regret” over their royal exit, as it will serve as the reminder of the “pressures” and unhappiness both experienced during their family life in Britain, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Star Online.

“I think this anniversary of their wedding, one of the few big royal weddings of the century, will be both a spirit of rejoicing, because obviously it's a marriage between them, but also a matter of regret”, Fitzwilliams noted. “Because obviously the global ceremony that it was, well Meghan was not happy as a royal”.

The Sussexes’ splendid wedding ceremony took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, but in March this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their duties as senior royals to live a “financially independent” life in North America. It will now be the couple’s first wedding anniversary following their official divorce from the British monarchy, and the commentator claims that it will also serve as a reminder of their alleged mishandling of the royal exit.

© AP Photo / Jonathan Brad Britain's Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince Charles during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

“I think it will be two things. On the one hand it will be cause to celebrate that they have married each other, and that marriage seems very happy. And of course, they have Archie”, the analyst continued. “But I think it will also be a matter of undoubted regret, at what didn't work. Firstly, so publicly in the way they launched that statement that I thought was unforgivable. When they actively only (reportedly) gave senior royals 10 minutes notice after a newspaper got hold of the story”.

The couple recently moved to Markle’s native Los Angeles via Canada, as the former actress is believed to want to continue her Hollywood career, while Prince Harry has been finding his life “challenging right now” and missing his military duties, according to recent reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now been reportedly eyeing a six-bedroom £10-million mansion in LA, where they are expected to settle down not only with their one-year-old son Archie, but also with Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland.