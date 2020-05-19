Register
14:42 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign is pictured outside the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020

    Gaslighting WHO? The Lancet Slams Trump's 'Factually Incorrect' Threats Amid Int'l COVID-19 Efforts

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (64)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107935/44/1079354456_0:238:3101:1982_1200x675_80_0_0_518d32631b154a3511dfc631e8df4c4e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005191079353134-gaslighting-who-the-lancet-slams-trumps-factually-incorrect-threats-amid-intl-covid-19-efforts/

    US threats to end funding to the world's top health administration were based on "serious and damaging" misinformation, harming international efforts to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a shocking statement from one of the UK's leading medical journals revealed.

    British medical journal The Lancet issued a statement on Tuesday refuting claims from a letter US president Donald Trump sent to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday.

    According to President Trump's letter, the WHO had "consistently ignored credible reports" of the outbreak in early December 2019, "including reports from the Lancet medical journal".

    "The World Health Organization failed to independently investigate credible reports that conflicted directly with the Chinese government’s official accounts, even those that came from sources within Wuhan itself," Trump wrote.

    But the Lancet slammed the statement as "factually incorrect", adding: "The Lancet published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China".

    Initial reports from the Lancet were published on 24 January this year, detailing the first 41 cases in Wuhan. All leading scientists and physicians in the study were from Chinese institutions, the Lancet said.

    "They worked with us to quickly make information about this new epidemic outbreak and the disease it caused fully and freely available to an international audience," the Lancet statement read.

    A second paper published the same day confirmed scientific evidence on person-to-person transmission of the novel virus, including "scientists and physicians from Hong Kong and mainland China", the statement added.

    The statement concluded: "The allegations levelled against WHO in President Trump’s letter are serious and damaging to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic. It is essential that any review of the global response is based on a factually accurate account of what took place in December and January."

    Chinese, WHO Statements on Global COVID-19 Response

    The Lancet statement comes a day after Ma Xiaowei, director for the China National Health Commission, urged countries to oppose "rumours, stigma and discrimination" and jointly help countries with weaker healthcare systems to fight the pandemic.

    "Ministers, the interests of all countries are closely linked and the destiny of mankind is shared. We call for global unity and coherence, and we support the leading role of the World Health Organisation in COVID-19 prevention and control. We will surely prevail over the pandemic, so long as the international community stands together," he said in a televised statement on Monday.

    The WHO's Dr Ghebreyesus echoed similar comments in an 18 May ministerial meeting urging closer cooperation with nations to tackle the pandemic.

    "Only through solidarity - through working together and supporting each other - will we get through this," he said.

    WHO looks forward to working closely with FPGH to promote and reinforce multilateralism and the importance of building preparedness capacity for global health security, especially through linkages with foreign policy.

    Numerous frameworks were built to contain SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, allowing nations to strengthen multilateral efforts to fight global health crises.

    "The world doesn’t need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee or another organization," he concluded. "It needs to strengthen, implement and finance the systems and organizations it has – including WHO."

    The WHO confirmed on Tuesday it had received President Trump's "self-explanatory" letter threatening to permanently stop funding the allegedly "China-centric" organisation unless 'improvements' were made in 30 day.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
    © REUTERS / Andrew Harnik/POOL New
    Mike Pompeo Claims US May Never Restore Funding to WHO, Could Replace With New Int'l Body
    But the Chinese Foreign Ministry hit back, stating the US was evading international obligations to the WHO and smearing Beijing to "divert attention" from Washington's own incompetence.

    The United States was trying to evade international obligations to the World Health Organisation and smearing Beijing to divert attention from its own incompetence, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that all members were expected to pay full contributions in a timely manner to the international body.

    The US government has accused Beijing and the WHO of covering up and mismanaging the 2019 coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, without citing evidence, which the latter two have repeatedly and sharply denied.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (64)

    Related:

    WHO's Hesitation to Granting Taiwan Observer Status 'Further Damages' Its Credibility, Pompeo Says
    ‘Time for Preparation’: Top WHO Doctor Warns of Second Deadly COVID-19 Wave This Fall
    Trump Gives WHO 30 Days for 'Improvements', Threatens Permanent Funding Freeze, End of US Membership
    US Tries to Use China to Shift Responsibility and Evade Int'l Obligation to WHO, Beijing Says
    Tags:
    globalisation, accusations, false accusations, World Health Organization (WHO), pandemic, Donald Trump, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse