18 May 2020
    FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England

    British Media Reveal Six Tricks Female Members of UK Royal Family Use During Everyday Life

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    0 21
    Members of any royal family, let alone the British royal family, are always in the spotlight. Part of their duty is to carry out work in areas of public and charitable service, which can mean spending a lot of time communicating with people. This obliges royals to look perfect.

    Certain UK media outlets have revealed six tricks that female members of British royal family use to avoid embarrassing moments during public events. The UK royal fashion protocol states that all women must wear sheer tights while performing their duties. However this makes their feet slippery, which in turn makes it much harder to work. According to the Independent, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, uses tights with silicone pads on the bottom. The Sun tabloid says the 38-year-old prefers tights made by John Lewis, which cost $7 dollars apiece and come in nude, black and tan.

    Royals have been frequently spotted wearing heels that look a bit bigger in size. This is done intentionally to avoid blisters and to accommodate for swelling feet. "Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they’re at an event or on the red carpet", fashion expert Harriet Davey explained to the Sun.

    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    © CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Vote Markle? Bets Are Ex-Sussex Royal Could Run For US President

    Women adore Marylin Monroe and her iconic flying skirt photo, but no woman wants to go through that experience in real life, and royals are no exception. It is for this reason that weights are sewn in to skirts, to prevent winds from causing a wardrobe malfunction. Stewart Parvin, one of the Queen’s couturiers, told the Daily Mail tabloid that he uses small curtain weights to prevent Her Majesty’s skirts from moving.

    It is known that the Queen intentionally chooses bright outfits because they make her visible. Every royal watcher in Britain wants to see the Queen when she appears in the public, even if they see only part of her hat, according to the Countess of Wessex in the documentary 'The Queen at 90'.

    Hats are a necessary accessory for certain events, but can cause headache on a windy day. For this reason female members of the royal family rely on hats with built-in combs or elastic to ensure that their headwear stays put.

    The use of hairnets is another trick royal ladies use to keep their hair-style intact. This tool is not only effective and allows hair to stay in place for hours, it is also inexpensive.

    Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, UK royal family
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
