Premier League Ace Said to Have Jetted to Paris to Host Sex & Drugs Party Flouting Lockdown

The multi-millionaire Premier League player - who cannot be named for legal reasons - reportedly breached both UK and French corona-induced lockdown regulations, and could now be up for a probe.

An unnamed Premier League player has been revealed to have flown to Paris from the UK, in defiance of both countries’ strict lockdown rules, to throw a raucous sex party, involving alcohol and drugs, The Sun reported citing insiders.

The multi-millionaire is said to have taken a private jet to the French capital, where he reportedly booked a luxury Champs Elysees restaurant and invited models to join him and pals for shots and cocktails - overall about 15 people.

"They were whisked to the restaurant, which he had hired privately complete with waiters — strictly against French government lockdown rules", a source claimed.

Most of the group, who had been "served tequila and Jack Daniel's", then reportedly went to a hired apartment, where things are understood to have gotten out of control, with a drug dealer specially invited to the apartment and the football star allegedly cavorting with one of the girls in the lift.

The footballer, who is said to have had sex with at least one during the party, is now back training with his club in England in the run-up to the Premier League's possible return, and could now be facing a probe in France.

In April, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker entered the media spotlight after throwing a sex party with two escorts at his Cheshire property. Walker later apologised to the Manchester City fanbase and club manager Pep Guardiola for his actions - namely flouting the lockdown rules enforced all across the UK.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was also caught breaking the rules: the ace who is currently on loan at Estudiantes in Argentina, was captured on camera during the lockdown playing poker and smoking with friends. The clip was later pulled from social media by his brother Franco.