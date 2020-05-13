Register
19:37 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK Parliament at Sunset

    Westminster Could Become ‘England-Only Parliament’ if MPs Virtual Sessions End

    Wikimedia Commons
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107868/02/1078680242_0:0:3059:1720_1200x675_80_0_0_166b526b00876e507b1cd06713dd7350.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005131079295016-westminster-could-become-england-only-parliament-if-mps-virtual-sessions-end/

    The United Kingdom government's new guidelines encouraged some people to return to work if they can amid loosening lockdown restrictions imposed to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Devolved authorities in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have chosen to keep the previous restrictions in place, however.

    Forcing MPs to physically return to Westminster and ending virtual sessions in the Houses of Commons risks “locking out” MPs from Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the Electoral Reform Society warned on Wednesday.

    Darren Hughes, Chief Executive of the Electoral Reform Society, said that despite Boris Johnson's role as "Minister for the Union", he could he end up excluding MPS from the devolved regions of the UK.

    “Just as the virtual Commons finds its feet, the government are hitting the brakes,” he said.
    “Virtual proceedings must be allowed to continue. Otherwise, this risks becoming an England-only Parliament, with other nations locked out. This is a grave threat to political equality and the principles of parliamentary democracy".

    He explained that while Westminster has dropped its 'stay at home' message, the original social-distancing guidelines remain in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

    “MPs have shown they are able to work well from home. There should be no rush to scupper the successful innovations we’ve seen – from video-link to remote voting", he said.
    “MPs from across the nations have expressed support for maintaining the ‘hybrid’ proceedings until the pandemic is over. Closing that off unnecessarily will weaken parliament, not strengthen it".

    He urged the government not to "ride roughshod" over concerns by Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle who has said that members of the house should not return until it’s properly safe and legal to do so. 

    Speaker Hoyle said that he may suspend parliament if national physical distancing rules are breached within the Commons chamber.

    “My priority and the priority for all I am sure is to make sure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated", he said.

    This follows calls by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg saying on Tuesday that lawmakers should physically attend sessions in the house on 2 June after Whitsun recess, in order to give "the right message" to the public who have been asked to return to work under the government's new guidelines.

    MPs have been attending Prime Ministers Questions and other parliamentary procedure through a 'hybrid' system of virtual call-ins with some, including the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, attending physically.

    Related:

    Iraqi Parliament Supports List of Ministers Proposed by Designated Prime Minister – Reports
    Canteen of European Parliament in Strasbourg Turns Into COVID-19 Test Centre – Reports
    Keir Starmer Demands PM Return to Parliament and 'Correct the Record' Over Care Home Advice
    Tags:
    Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England, Westminster, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse