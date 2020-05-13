Register
19:37 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the First Ministers Questions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    Labour's Ian Murray Demands Answers From Sturgeon Over Coronavirus 'Ground Zero' in Scotland

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/51/1079295150_0:92:2475:1484_1200x675_80_0_0_fa7bd1cca1202f4f07e96aee38ee629a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005131079294720-labours-ian-murray-demands-answers-from-sturgeon-over-coronavirus-ground-zero-in-scotland/

    The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Scotland was first reported on 1 March at Tayside. A BBC documentary, however, revealed that the disease was spread among attendees of a Nike Conference at the Hilton Hotel in Edinburgh with 8 out of the 25 confirmed to have contracted the disease being resident in the country.

    Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray has demanded answers from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over an outbreak of coronavirus at a Nike Conference in Edinburgh.

    The conference by Nike was hosted at a capital hotel in February and attended by delegates from all over the world yet the fact that 25 guests were later confirmed to have contracted coronavirus was not revealed to the public until this week.

    Health officials had been aware of the outbreak since 2 March but no information was released publicly

    Murray, who is Scotlands sole remaining Labour MP, issued a letter to the SNP leader asking for further details after Sturgeon had responded to the inquiries during a press briefing.

    "You said that you are satisfied that all necessary steps were taken", Murray wrote in his letter. "I don’t doubt this to be the case, but how many of the conference attendees were in touch with the wider public?"

    He asked for clarification over how many of the attendees of conference, which he dubbed "ground zero", used local transport, shops, restaurants, bars, taxis, the airport, trains, "and other local services".

    "Unfortunately, I believe your initial response to some of these questions at your daily press conference failed to provide the clear answers that people deserve", he said.

    "Firstly, you dismissed concerns about these revelations as being ‘politicised’. It is more important than ever that government decisions during a health pandemic are scrutinised and that ministers are held to account.

    "That is not ‘politicising’ an issue – it is a vital aspect of our democracy", he added.

    In response to claims by the first minister that they did not reveal information due to patient confidentiality, Murray said that it would not be necessary to release names and personal information to inform the public that there had been cases of coronavirus in Edinburgh.

    He stressed that the "cover-up" of the event indicates that the Scottish government was too slow in introducing quarantine measures and that if the information had been available at the time "we may have been able to enter lockdown earlier and save more lives".

    "Not only would this have made any restrictions more justifiable to the public, it would have allowed independent expert scientists and researchers to make their own recommendations", he said.

    ​The letter follows the daily press conference held by Sturgeon on Tuesday where she rejected the accusations that the government was involved in a cover-up.

    ​Her comments follow a BBC investigation highlighting the outbreak at the Nike conference at Hilton Carlton Hotel in the Scottish capital.

    Despite knowing about cases of Covid-19 in Edinburgh since February, the capital played host to the Scotland v France (Six nations) rugby game at Murrayfield Stadium on 8 March, attended by 67,144 people.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Nicola Sturgeon, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse