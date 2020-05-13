UK GDP Shrinks 2% as Economy Suffers Worst Drop Since 2008

From January to March 2020, the UK's GDP contracted 2.0% from the last three months of 2019, the Office for National Statistics said.
That was the largest quarter-on-quarter fall since the end of 2008, when the financial crisis hit its peak.
GDP fell 5.8% in March; services (-6.2%) and construction (-5.9%) both saw record monthly falls, while manufacturing also fell 4.6% https://t.co/MEDDRForLF pic.twitter.com/7Lap3dyeXv— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 13, 2020
Earlier, the Bank of England said it expected the country's GDP to see a 14 percent decrease in 2020 and then grow by 15 percent in 2021.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that the government was planning to relax Covid-19 restrictions put into place on 23 March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)