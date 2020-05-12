Register
20:38 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Conservative party logo is displayed on the first day of the annual Conservative party conference in Manchester, north west England, on October 4, 2015.

    Conservative Party Releases Details for Independent Islamophobia Probe as EHRC Drops Investigation

    © AFP 2020 / LEON NEAL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005121079283149-conservative-party-releases-details-for-independent-islamophobia-probe-as-ehrc-drops-investigation/

    After a leadership election pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to launch an investigation into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, an independent inquiry was launched last December to probe cases of anti-Muslim discrimination.

    The UK Conservative Party has released new details on Tuesday for the inquiry into the party's handling of internal discrimination allegations.

    An outline of the "terms of reference" for the independent investigation has been published on the party's website, establishing the scope of the inquiry and the issues that it will take into consideration.

    The party explained that the inquiry would examine the "nature and extent" of complaints since 2015 as well as what sanctions could be taken against members who quit the party before being investigated.

    Despite the review being launched in December after Boris Johnson committed to looking into allegations of Islamophobia within the party and the specific pledges to investigate allegations of discrimination against Muslims, other forms of harassment or victimisation will also be included in the considerations.

    Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling described the release of the terms of reference for the review as a "positive step forward" and added that the party "will never stand by when it comes to prejudice and discrimination of any kind".

    "The Conservative Party is committed to ensuring everyone's rights are respected and everyone is treated with fairness and dignity", she added.

    The investigation will be led by Professor Swaran Singh, at the University of Warwick, an appointment that has drawn criticism from former Conservative Party chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

    "The Runnymede Trust [a race equality think tank] encapsulated it when they said he is somebody who believes racism is a contested term and that institutional racism simply doesn't exist", she told BBC Politics in December following Singh's appointment.

    The scope of the inquiry has also been criticised by the Muslim Council of Britain, which accused the Conservative Party of "deceiving" the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), describing the released terms of reference for the investigation as a "facade".

    Despite the party's claim to recognise allegations that there had "been a failure by the Party to investigate such complaints adequately or at all", the Muslim umbrella group said that by only investigating complaints, the party is failing to tackle the issue of systematic discrimination in the party.

    "In reality the majority of the issue has already been dismissed", said Harun Khan, the group's secretary-general.
    "By restricting the terms to an inquiry merely into the complaints received, the party is choosing to summarily dismiss all the issues of the toxic culture of racism that have been raised by the Muslim Council of Britain."

    The EHRC is not leading the investigation but will be overseeing it. The equalities watchdog also did not "rule out" initiating its own review "if we are not satisfied with progress".

    "We have concluded, in the light of the decision by the party to institute an independent investigation, that it would not be proportionate to initiate our own investigation at this stage", an EHRC spokesperson said.

    The watchdog is currently investigating anti-Semitism allegations within the Labour Party.

    Tags:
    inquiry, Equality, Racism, islamophobia, Boris Johnson, Conservative Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse