Register
17:16 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A commuter covers her face in London, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

    Public in England Advised to Wear Face Coverings in Lockdown Easing Plans

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/33/1079273350_0:0:3316:1864_1200x675_80_0_0_5f74ad5c3850a0c8bd833da5737891de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005111079273391-public-in-england-advised-to-wear-face-coverings-in-lockdown-easing-plans/

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a ‘conditional plan’ on Sunday to begin relaxing England’s lockdown measures. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have powers over their own lockdowns and are not following this plan.

    The UK government has advised that people in England should wear face coverings while on public transport and in certain shops from Wednesday. 

    On Monday afternoon the government released a 50-page document that outlines the planned timetable for lifting national Covid-19 restrictions.

    Entitled "Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK government's Covid-19 recovery strategy", the guidelines urge those who are beginning to return to work and travel to wear face coverings to help reduce the risk of transmission.

    "As more people return to work, there will be more movement outside people's immediate household", the document says.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during filming of his address to the nation from No 10 Downing Street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Str
    Boris Johnson to Further Elaborate on ‘Conditional Plan’ to Take Country out of COVID-19 Lockdown
    "This increased mobility means the government is now advising that people should aim to wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops."

    Despite offering no protection to the wearer, it does help prevent "against inadvertent transmission of the disease to others if you have it asymptomatically".

    ​According to the Guardian, the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, stressed that face coverings were “not a substitute” for physical distancing and urged the public not to buy surgical or medical masks, needed for frontline carers, but to rely on scarves or DIY-type masks instead.

    The public should also wash their clothes regularly, the advice suggests, “as there is some evidence that the virus can stay on fabrics”.

    Other countries have already introduced rules about wearing face masks. Advice in Wales and Northern Ireland has not changed and face coverings have not yet been recommended for the general public.

    Indicative Roadmap Plan

    From Wednesday, people in England will also be allowed to meet one person from outside their household as long as they stay outdoors and stay 2m apart, the advice says.

    Sage, the government's group of scientific advisers, say the risk of infection outside is significantly lower than inside, according to the document.

    A family gather around the television to watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation in Hartley Wintney, west of London on May 10, 2020, as the government sets out it's roadmap to ease the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    © AFP 2020 / Adrian Dennis
    'Total Waste of Time': Piers Morgan Blasts Boris Johnson's New Lockdown Rules
    The guidance also sets out the government's three step ‘indicative roadmap’ plan.

    The first step of this plan is to actively encourage people who cannot work from home to return to work from this Wednesday.

    The second step, which will potentially begin from 1 June will see some schools and businesses begin to re-open.

    Some sporting and cultural events will be allowed to take place behind closed doors.

    The third step which will start no earlier than 4 July will see some remaining businesses including hairdressers, cinemas and pubs re-open.

    ​All dates could be delayed if not enough progress is made in tackling the virus - and restrictions could be reintroduced, the guidance says.

    At the time of publication, a further 210 people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of recorded deaths to 32,065.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, face covering, face, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse