Register
14:05 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's opposition Labour Party Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks to members of the media as he leaves the BBC headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain January 5, 2020.

    Keir Starmer Rejects Calls for Brexit Transition Period Extension

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/91/1079049163_0:119:3072:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_2a1af06d0359fac675cf73696ff59280.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005111079270149-keir-starmer-rejects-calls-for-brexit-transition-period-extension/

    The United Kingdom is set to end the transition period and fully leave the European Union at the end of the year. But as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic spreads across the country, opposition figures are pressuring the government to seek an extension.

    Labour leader Keir Starmer rejected calls on Monday for an extension to the Brexit transition period, saying that he would prefer that "negotiations were completed as quickly as possible" but added that he thinks that a deal by the deadline is "unlikely".

    In an interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC Radio, Sir Keir said that he did not see it as practical to come to a working arrangement before December but said that the UK should wait and "see how we get on" in talks.

    "The government says it's going to get negotiations and a deal done by the end of the year".
    "I've always thought that's tight and pretty unlikely, but we're going to hold them to that and see how they get on. They say they're going to do it", he said.

    After being pushed to clarify his position on whether he would back extending the negotiations, Starmer reaffirmed that his primary position is to "ensure" that the negotiations are "completed as quickly as possible".

    "I've not called for a pause because the government says it's going to get it done by the end of the year. So let's see how they get on", he said.

    "I don't think it's practical but we're a long way from December so we'll see how we get on. But the government has said we can do it within the 12 months, so let's see".

    ​The comment from the Labour leader follows the party's heavy defeat in the 2019 December election, in which its manifesto policy of supporting a confirmatory referendum on the UK's European Union membership is credited as one of the main reasons for the party's poll drubbing.

    During his tenure as Brexit Secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer was a primary architect in formulating Labour's shift towards a second referendum position, calling for numerous extensions of Article 50.

    ​Talks between the UK government and the EU regarding a trade deal have faltered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    After the first two rounds of negotiations were canceled due to social distancing concerns, the meetings have now taken to digital form using video conferencing software. However, both sides remain at odds over the issues of fishing rights, human rights, state aid, and the role of the European Court of Justice.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after being elected last year to "get Brexit done", has ruled out an extension under any circumstances.

    The European Commission has said that it would be happy to agree to an extension of the transition period, where the UK is formally outside the EU but functions as a member state.

    June is the current deadline for agreeing to extend the transition period and some opposition parties, including the Scottish National Party and the Lib Dems, have urged the government to request one.

    If the UK does not seek an extension, it will leave the single market and customs union on 31 December, potentially creating further economic uncertainty.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, European Union, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse