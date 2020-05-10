Register
18:09 GMT10 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coronavirus COVID-19 UK Map from Johns Hopkins CSSE interactive database 6 March 2019 12.00

    UK Government Releases Previously Redacted Document on Harsher Lockdown Measures

    Johns Hopkins University/CSSE
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107849/38/1078493881_0:19:1392:802_1200x675_80_0_0_7238dce417661f4dcf6a923d46a7fdb3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005101079264315-coronavirus-redacted-document-sage/

    On 8th May, The Guardian reported that some members of Whitehall’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies were angry over the manner in which the government heavily redacted an official report before it was released publicly.

    The UK government has published the information from the previously redacted an report in full and adding a disclaimer to the official SAGE documents page following public backlash. 

    “Material was redacted from this document in accordance with the standard principles governing Freedom of Information when it was first published. However Sir Patrick Vallance [the government’s chief scientific adviser) and No 10 agree that such Sage documents relating to Covid should be published in full, in the interests of maximum transparency, with exceptions only for matters relating to national security,” it reads.

    The document, a meeting note dated 1st April prepared for a meeting the next day, shows how SAGE rejected three separate proposals to toughen lockdown measures. The now-unredacted passages reveal four suggestions for “increasing adherence” to the measures were mooted, including; increasing financial penalties imposed; introducing self-validation for movements; reducing exercise and/or shopping and reducing non-home working. The panel was said to have reservations about the first three. 

    “First, we are unclear what the evidence base is targeted behaviours are a substantial contribution to disease transmission, particularly given the high adherence rates currently observed in the community. Is there evidence, for example, exercise conducted more than one kilometre away from the house leads to higher rates of transmission than exercise conducted within one kilometre of the house? Indeed, for this option, there is a risk reducing the ability of people to apply some flexibility in choosing where to exercise will increase risk by preventing people from spreading out in nearby open space. Tightening restrictions without clear epidemiological need may lose support among people who have been attempting to adhere,” the passage begins.

    ​“Second, the implicit assumption underlying [the first three] options is people lack motivation to adhere to current guidance. This may apply to some specific subgroups (the example of young men has been given), but broadly the current levels of adherence we are witnessing suggest this is not the issue. Third, there are equity issues within [the first three] options. Any flat rate financial penalty will have a higher impact on poorer households, while the assumption printing and completing paperwork is straightforward for all households can also be challenged. The assumption underlying restrictions on shopping frequency is that people can afford to buy in larger quantities. The risk of tension arising as the police are required to start penalising those who are not adhering should also be factored into considerations,” it concludes.

    The report was one of a number of SAGE documents published in recent days to ameliorate concerns about a lack of transparency over the advice given to ministers responding to thee coronavirus crisis. However, large chunks of text in the report relating to advice from behavioural scientists on how citizens might respond to harsh lockdown measures were entirely blacked out.

    Several SAGE members told The Guardian the redacted portions of the document contained criticisms they’d made of potential government policies they’d been formally asked to consider in late March and early April.

    ​One adviser told the outlet the move was “bloody silly” and “completely counterproductive”, while another suggested the redaction implied “this government doesn’t want any criticism”. One member, Stephen Reicher, a professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews, even took to Twitter to compare the editing to “Stalinist Russia”.

    “The greatest asset we have in this crisis is the trust and adherence of the public. You want trust? You need to be open with people. This isn’t open. It is reminiscent of Stalinist Russia. Not a good look,” he fulminated.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Breakthrough? German Scientists Created and Sampled Artificial Antibodies
    Second Group of Russian Servicemen Helping Italy to Fight Coronavirus Heading Back Home
    European Debt Collector’s Share Buyback Reportedly Unnerves Investors as Coronavirus Crisis Persists
    Catholics Warn of Coronavirus Creating 'World Government Beyond All Control'
    Tags:
    Whitehall, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse