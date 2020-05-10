Register
15:02 GMT10 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England

    Epstein Arranged Prince Andrew's Meetings With Three Young Women in NY Mansion, Model Claims

    © AP Photo / David Parker
    UK
    Get short URL
    560
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/56/1078975625_0:170:2000:1295_1200x675_80_0_0_e14398f3e917547c7a0b6a3130c340b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005101079263233-epstein-arranged-prince-andrews-meetings-with-three-young-women-in-ny-mansion-model-claims/

    It's the first time a source purported to have been close to the late paedophile has given an account of what happened during Andrew’s alleged stay at Jeffrey Epstein’s opulent Manhattan estate. If true, the claims would undermine the Duke’s account of the six-day trip to the BBC.

    Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein arranged for three young women to meet Prince Andrew at his infamous New York mansion, an unnamed former model who was allegedly part of the billionaire's orbit claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday.

    The Duke's press service hasn’t yet addressed the claims.

    Despite the perpetual flow of guests coming and going at the property, the model claims that Epstein rarely invited friends to stay at his house for long, but Andrew was an exception because he was "a prince", a VIP figure in the multi-floor estate.

    The Duke would reportedly stay in a room decorated like a royal residence on the third floor and nicknamed Room Brittanica, the model claimed.

    The women, understood to all have been in their early 20s, were reportedly told to "dress up beautifully" for meetings with the Duke of York. This allegedly served as a huge promotion for the place, and at least two such meetings occurred during Andrew’s infamous stay at the mansion in December 2010, the source claimed.

    Epstein desperately needed such a massive promotional tool, according to the woman, to rebuild his mired reputation after the first sexual abuse conviction in 2008, when he served part of his term, around 13 months, in jail.

    To bait the young girls, the tycoon is reported to have falsely promised them that they would certainly be “rewarded” with a "bright career future, powerful connections and money" for meeting the Duke.

    One of the three women named by the insider was Latvian-born model Lana Zakocela, who has worked for Victoria’s Secret, the company owned by Epstein’s only known financial client, Les Wexner. Zakocela admitted visiting the place more than once as a usual part of her work, but noted she didn’t know if Andrew was at the mansion at the time, stressing Epstein had never done her any harm. The Mail on Sunday has agreed not to name the other two young women, who were reportedly invited to see the prince at Epstein’s.

    Britain's Prince Andrew, foreground, and Prince Charles arrive to attend a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, 25 December 2019
    © AP Photo / Joe Giddens
    Prince Andrew is 'Not Prepared to Co-Operate' With US Attorneys on Epstein Case – Report

    In his disastrous Newsnight interview last year, Andrew insisted that the "sole purpose" of the visit was to cut ties with Epstein. Many wondered, however, why he needed to stay at the mansion at all and why he stayed for so long there, something that he couldn’t fully explain.

    The British newspaper's recent comments notably contradict Andrew’s account of events and what caused his extended stay at Epstein’s - the episode that has plagued his status and career as a senior royal.

    The source's account comes after March reports citing an explosive book by US lawyer Bradley Edwards, who has represented a number of Epstein’s alleged victims, including Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts.

    Edwards claimed that US prosecutors had "conspired" with Epstein’s lawyers to conceal the true scale of the paedophile’s criminal actions. Andrew has been accused of sleeping with the underaged Miss Roberts, allegations he has ardently denied.

    Related:

    Harvard Professor Suspended for Trying to ‘Rehabilitate’ Public Image of Jeffrey Epstein - Report
    Prince Andrew is 'Not Prepared to Co-Operate' With US Attorneys on Epstein Case – Report
    Ex-Epstein Associate Maxwell Reportedly Doesn't Believe He Killed Himself
    Tags:
    sex abuse, allegations, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse