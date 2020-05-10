Register
13:34 GMT10 May 2020
    Piers Morgan poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ magazine Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016

    Piers Morgan Admits He Took Things 'Too Far' in His Criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    During his career Morgan, who worked as the editor of several British tabloids and had his own show on CNN, has had countless spats with celebrities, including singer Madonna, actor Hugh Grant, TV personality Kim Kardashian, and football player Aaron Ramsey.

    Host of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan said he has taken "things a bit too far" in his criticism of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in an interview with The Times. Speaking with the newspaper, the 55-year-old who doesn’t mince words when commenting on the couple’s moves and decisions said:

    "Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely. It’s probably not wise, if you are a columnist, to make things too personal", Morgan said.

    At the end of April, Morgan banned the royal couple from appearing on Good Morning Britain over what he described as starting "a new war with the media around the Queen’s birthday in the middle of the coronavirus crisis".

    "I want them to shut up and go away. Seriously go away Meghan and Harry. Sit in your mansion and shut up, nobody cares”, Morgan said referring to the couple’s decision to boycott some sections of the British press over the way they covered their lives, which was announced on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday

    Morgan previously lambasted Meghan Markle and Harry for the way they treated their families, but his most serious feud with the Sussexes happened when the royal couple announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and work to become financially independent. The Sussexes also said that they want to balance their time between Britain and North America. The news shocked and polarised Britain.

    At the time Morgan wrote: "Meghan and Harry are a pair of spoiled, entitled, hypocritical brats, who decided to hold the Queen and Monarchy to ransom so they could have their royal cake and eat it, and have now had their bluff called and been sent packing".

    coronavirus, Good Morning Britain, ITV, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Piers Morgan
