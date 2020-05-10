UK Seeks to 'Slowly and Cautiously' Relaunch Economy - Minister

The United Kingdom is looking to relaunch the economy “slowly and cautiously” as the nation prepares to relax the lockdown restrictions, housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Sunday.
"The message ... of staying at home now does need to be updated, we need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country", the minister said.
Jenrick added that the lockdown exit would depend on the spread of the disease and it could be rolled back if the rate of infections begins to increase.
The transport minister's words echo those of the Downing Street spokesperson who on Thursday said that any easing of the COVID-19 lockdown from next week would be done cautiously and the government would reintroduce measures if necessary.
