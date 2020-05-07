'Daddy Pig Says Go Home': UK Police Officer's Bike Stolen Enforcing Lockdown

It isn’t known if lockdown restrictions were eventually enforced successfully, or indeed if the bike was returned in one piece. Similarly, it’s unknown precisely when the footage was taken, but it was posted on Twitter 5th May.

A video depicting a gang of teenagers in Slough, UK ignoring coronavirus social distancing rules and stealing a Police Community Support Officer’s bicycle has sparked widespread condemnation on social media.

In the clip, the lone PCSO approaches a group of over a dozen young men, politely asking them to keep a safe distance apart and return home - in response, the youths mock and verbally abuse the officer, before one wheels the Officer’s bicycle away behind his back.

“Oooh, you just robbed!” another member of the contingent shrieks as his friend races away with the bike. In response, the PCSO merely stands calmly stands arms apart while the teens circle round him and film the incident on their smartphones, cackling as he reiterates lockdown rules.

Here’s the second part of the video. Honestly too much respect for this officer❤️ pic.twitter.com/xY1PpmOoti — sumayah akhtar (@sumayahakhtar) May 6, 2020

​“Shall we go home? how you going to get home officer, where’s your bike?!’ another says laughingly - in response, the PCSO repeats he just wants them to go home, and that he’s “doing the right thing here”.

“Daddy pig says go home,” a teenager mockingly shouts back.

the younger generation see these and think ah they are up for a laugh, it's ok to disrespect them etc etc... Just a thought. We saw it with the PCSO having his bike stolen and they were all thinking it was a laugh and filming it. — Matt 〓〓 (@mattycorn440) May 7, 2020

​As the Officer chases after the teenager racing off on his bike, suggestions the thief “slash his tires” abound menacingly.

Wow, their Mothers' must be so proud of them!!

It's cheeky 💩💩 like them who give the "youth of today" a bad name.

He's a Police Officer, just trying to do his job, POLITELY.

Do they even know it's not only for "everyone else", but for THEIR safety too??

So show some #respect — KAREN 🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 ⭐⭐ (@KAZ1903) May 7, 2020

​“This is the most disgusting thing I’ve seen this guy is doing his job advising you guys to stay home for you and your family’s health. Imagine in Ramadan not being able to have a drop of respect in you. Also, if lockdown doesn’t get released it’s thanks to the boys like this,” said Sumayah Akhtar, the Twitter user who seemingly posted the footage originally.

Walahi massive respect to the police officer. Showed great patience and did not react to this childish behaviour. This is not funny or remotely amusing. Especially since it's the month of Ramadan, a time to ask for forgiveness and to seek knowledge, not to be harassing people. — محمد🇸🇴 (@Mido7022) May 5, 2020

​Many others echoed Akhtar’s condemnations, with one individual noting Ramadan was "a time to ask for forgiveness and to seek knowledge, not to be harassing people".