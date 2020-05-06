New Banksy Artwork Pays Tribute to Frontline Staff and NHS Workers

England-based street and protest artist Banksy is commonly known for his satirical and politically-charge work. As the United Kingdom faces the coronavirus pandemic and strains the country's National Health Service (NHS), the artist took his time to offer a tribute to frontline workers.

Street artist Banksy revealed his most recent lockdown artwork in honour of key workers on Wednesday.

Entitled 'Game Changer' the piece has gone on full display in a hospital corridor on full view for staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital, as well as for followers of the artists Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram . . Game Changer A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on May 6, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

The piece, which is around one metre high and one metre wide, shows a small boy playing with a nurse superhero toy, while the typical heroic figures of Batman and Spiderman discarded in a paper basket on the floor.

The nurse has her arm raised as she flies with a cape fluttering behind her. She is wearing the face mask, which has become a staple symbol of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as a white apron with a red cross.

Banksy left a note for the medical workers thanking from for their service.

“Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white", the note read.

Paula Head, chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust responded to the piece saying that the piece would be a "massive boost to morale" for everyone patients and staff at the hospital.

So proud to reveal this amazing piece of art Painting for Saints, created by #Banksy as a thank you to all those who work with and for the NHS and our hospital. Temporarily on display @UHSFT. An inspirational backdrop to pause and reflect in these unprecedented times. pic.twitter.com/3QIgMyrlcA — Paula Head (@paulahead_UHS) May 6, 2020

​“Here at Southampton, our hospital family has been directly impacted with the tragic loss of much loved and respected members of staff and friends", she said.

“The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour".

“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art", she added.

After lockdown measures come to an end, the artwork will be put on public display before being auctioned to raise money for NHS charities, a Banksy spokeswoman confirmed.

The hospital recently paid tribute to members of staff who died after contracting the disease - porters Mike Brown, 61, and Katy Davis, 38.