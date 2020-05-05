Register
14:21 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives a press conference about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak inside 10 Downing Street in London.

    UK's 'Unsustainable' Furlough Scheme Must Be Wound Down Without 'Cliff Edge', Says Chancellor

    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/27/1078932703_0:25:2968:1693_1200x675_80_0_0_5f485e52182118202a138322c4835f66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005051079202193-uks-unsustainable-furlough-scheme-must-be-wound-down-without-cliff-edge-says-chancellor/

    The United Kingdom has introduced a furlough scheme, designed to maintain wages for employees of workplaces forced to suspend activity while the country enforced social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the UK's ongoing furlough scheme is "not sustainable" but reassured workers that the employer grant system would not be ended abruptly.

    "To anyone anxious about this I want to reassure them that there will be no cliff-edge to the furlough scheme," he told ITV News on Tuesday.

    "I am working as we speak to figure out the most effective way to wind down the scheme and ease people back into work in a measured way," he said.

    "As some scenarios have suggested, we are potentially spending as much on the furlough scheme as we do on the [National Health Service] for example. Now clearly that is not a sustainable solution".

    He continued saying that as soon as the "time is right" the government wants to get people back to work and the economy "fired up" again.

    ​Under the scheme, employers are able to claim a grant that covers 80% of the wages for a furloughed employee. Around 2.5 million workers registered to be furloughed last week, which current estimates show is costing the treasury £30 billion.

    Last month, the scheme was extended to 30th June as social distancing measures remain in place in order to provide business with the "certainty" they need.

    The national lockdown has been in place since March in order to end all "non-essential" social interaction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Despite promises by the chancellor that more than £300 billion of public loans would be available for companies, many small businesses have reported having trouble accessing the funds.

    Nearly 60% of hotels, pubs, and restaurants have claimed that banks have rejected their loan applications.

    The Chancellor has said that the loans will have to be paid back and employers are not eager to take on extra debt. 

    Last week it was revealed in a report by openDemocracy that across large sections of the economy, workers have not been placed onto furlough schemes and continue to go into work.

    Offices, factories, warehouses, and construction sites have not been forced closed due to not being designated as "non-essential". 

    The report contradicts the government's claims to have implemented a nation-wide lockdown, in which the furlough scheme was introduced to support.

    Related:

    Airbus to Furlough 3,200 Staff at UK's Broughton Factory Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports
    Finnish Furloughs Reach Record High Amid COVID-19 Crisis
    Tesla Tells Furloughed Employees in US to Prepare for Another Week of Unemployment
    Tags:
    chancellor, United Kingdom, employment, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse