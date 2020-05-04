Register
17:21 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Staff direct traffic as key workers arrive for a test for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on April 29, 2020, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    UK Among Five European States Not Seeing Decline in Covid-19 Cases, Despite Government Claims

    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW MILLIGAN
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/20/1079182050_0:52:3072:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_e32d600ea128053a4737565882a26b49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005041079193249-uk-among-five-european-states-not-seeing-decline-in-covid-19-cases-despite-government-claims/

    The United Kingdom has boasted that its lockdown strategy, intended to enforce social distancing measures and slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, was a success. However, this claim has now been contradicted by new reports released by European Union affiliated research groups.

    Britain is one of five European countries that has not yet begun a downward trend in new coronavirus cases, the head of the European Union Agency for Disease Control (ECDC) said on Monday.

    Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, told EU lawmakers that the agency's observations showed that Britain, Poland, Romania, and Sweden had experienced "no substantial changes in the last 14 days" while Bulgaria was still recording an active increase in new cases, while in all other European countries, the rate had declined.

    "As of Saturday, it appears that the initial wave of transmission (in Europe) has passed its peak", Ammon told EU representatives during a video conference.

    The report by the ECDC, which observes all 27 EU member countries including Britain, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland, is consistent with analysis by EuroMOMO - an EU-funded project that monitors mortality rates.

    ​England has experienced the greatest rise in deaths over the five-day average among several European nations observed by EuroMOMO.

    As of April 26, England had Europe's highest increase in "excess deaths", according to the group's analysis, and has seen a spike in overall deaths since last week.

    Excess deaths are calculated by observing the number above the forecast national average. The figures "likely reflect" the wider impact of the outbreak, according to Lasse Vestergaard, a senior medical officer working with the project.

    Preliminary data show also showed that England was the only nation that showed a "substantial increase" in the excess mortality of those between the ages of 15 and 64.

    ​The data emerges as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resumed his post after recovering from a case Covid-19, announced on Thursday that Britain had passed its peak infection rate and was now "on the downward slope".

    As of Monday, 190,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 28,500 deaths have been confirmed in the UK, surpassed only by Italy among European countries.

    The UK has a much younger population and had more time to prepare, yet its trajectory is rising much faster than Italy's, where total virus deaths have reached 28,884.

    On Sunday Italy reported 174 new deaths, while the UK saw an increase of 315.

    Despite World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to follow a pattern of rigorous testing and tracing of the infected population in order to bring down the rate of new cases, the UK government initially pursued a policy of allowing people to develop "herd immunity".

    Related:

    UK Coronavirus Lockdown 'Should be Lifted Sooner Rather Than Later' – UKIP Scotland Leader
    Nurse Mourns Double Tragedy as UK Detectives Hunt Killers of Son Whose Dad Died of Coronavirus
    After Coronavirus: Countries Like UK Need to ‘Build Resilient Local Supply Chains’ Says Economist
    Tags:
    Mortality Rate, coronavirus, COVID-19, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse