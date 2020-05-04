Register
15:24 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artificial intelligence brain think

    Vote Leave's AI Firm Sweeps Seven UK Gov’t Contracts Amid Conflict of Interest Scandal

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_0:104:1920:1184_1200x675_80_0_0_ac63b0c6fa4b1db5738b52348ed4b6a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005041079192651-vote-leaves-ai-firm-sweeps-seven-uk-govt-contracts-amid-conflict-of-interest-scandal/

    Faculty Science Ltd, a London-based technology company, has worked extensively on digital solutions for improving communication with the public on over 200 artificial intelligence projects since its inception in 2014, and is currently working at the heart of the UK government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The AI startup Faculty, which was hired to provide data science services for the Vote Leave campaign, run by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current senior adviser Dominic Cummings from 2015 to 2016, is reportedly expanding its footing in Whitehall, having secured at least seven government contracts to the tune of almost £1 million in the space of 18 months, writes The Guardian.

    Faculty has been working on a spate of tools for NHSX, a UK Government unit entrusted with developing National Health Service (NHS) digital and data technology.

    The London march in support of the National Health Service
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    The London march in support of the National Health Service

    The project is a data-mining operation that involves processing large volumes of confidential UK patient information together with Palantir Technologies, the private US software company specializing in big data analytics, founded by libertarian billionaire Peter Thiel.

    Besides efforts linked with the COVID-19 response, one contract in 2018, secured by the company under its earlier name of ASI Data Science and Advanced Skills Initiative Ltd and worth £32,000, reportedly covered the costs of fellowships for data scientists working on digital solutions for city governments.

    In 2019, on the day when it was rebranded into Faculty Science, the firm swept up a contract to a tune of £250,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The project was entrusted with running a cross-government review “to identify the most significant opportunities to introduce AI across government with the aim of increasing productivity and improving the quality of public services”.

    The project brought Faculty together with two government departments – the Office for Artificial Intelligence and Government Digital Service (GDS).

    Lord Theodore Agnew, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, is one of Faculty’s shareholders, having owned shares worth around £90,000 for the past four years.

    This February it was announced that Lord Agnew had become a minister in the Cabinet Office and Treasury, responsible for the Government Digital Service (GDS).

    Watchdog group Spotlight on Corruption had been urging that the minister sell his shares in Faculty due to a perceived conflict of interest.

    However, a government spokesperson was cited by the outlet as insisting Lord Agnew played no role in awarding contracts to Faculty, having followed appropriate procedures and declared his shareholding in the House of Lords register of interests.

    Conflict of Interest

    Faculty is believed to have strong links to senior Tory figures both at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, and was enlisted last year to study methods of successfully implementing digital solutions in diverse spheres of government. However, recently, the startup has been involved in a conflict of interest scandal.

    Faculty is run by Marc Warner, whose data scientist brother Ben Warner was reportedly recruited by Cummings in 2019 after carrying out data modelling for the general election campaign of the UK’s Conservative party.

    Ben Warner, formerly a senior employee at Faculty who was involved in the startup’s first high-profile gig – providing digital services for the Vote Leave campaign, was revealed by The Guardian earlier to have attended meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) alongside Cummings.

    Vote Leave
    © CC BY 2.0 / Fernando Butcher / EU referendum contrast
    Vote Leave

    According to a source attending SAGE meetings offering government ministers advice on the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to deal with it, Warner was a regular participant of the gatherings and was seen to “behave as Cummings’ deputy”.

    On 1 April it was reported by the Times that Faculty’s chief executive, Marc Warner, similarly attended a critical SAGE meeting in March, before the lockdown in the UK.

    While the AI company insisted his presence was in an observer capacity, Warner explained that he was seeking to align Faculty’s efforts with the overall strategy adopted by the government.

     

    Related:

    UK Coronavirus Lockdown 'Should be Lifted Sooner Rather Than Later' – UKIP Scotland Leader
    After Coronavirus: Countries Like UK Need to ‘Build Resilient Local Supply Chains’ Says Economist
    Britain’s Gordian Knot: Choosing Between Economy and Public Health During Pandemic
    Government Wants to Use the Pandemic to Plant Microchips in People, Piers Corbyn Claims
    Google DeepMind Founder Attended SAGE Meeting on UK Entering Lockdown
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), National Health Service (NHS), digital, Boris Johnson, Vote Leave, Vote Leave, Dominic Cummings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse