12:25 GMT04 May 2020
    Britain's main opposition Labour Party Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, centre, holds up his hand to applause after he delivered a speech on stage, with party leader Jeremy Corbyn, right, and General Secretary Jennie Formby, during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Jennie Formby Steps Down as Labour General Secretary

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Get short URL
    Jennie Formby has served the Labour Party since 2018. As a staunch supporter of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn and trade union background, she signaled a seemingly insuperable shift to the left for the organisation.

    Jennie Formby has announced on Monday that she would be standing down as the general secretary of the UK Labour Party. 

    She posted a statement on social media, saying that she took up the position because she believed in the policies of former leader Jeremy Corbyn but that it was now time to step aside and wished the new leadership well.

    ​The close Corbyn ally has been expected to resign since the ascension of Sir Keir Starmer to the Labour leadership position last month.

    Her successor will be determined by the party's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), But Mr Starmer is likely to hold sway over the process.

    Sir Keir responded to the decision thanking Mrs Formby for "her service, and for the personal and professional efforts".

    “Jennie has led our party’s organisation with commitment and energy through a period of political upheaval, including a snap general election last year. I wish her the very best for the future", the Labour leader said.

    ​The announcement comes as Labour is embroiled in a series of scandals including a leaked 860-page document intended for the Equalities and Human Rights Commission investigation into antisemitism within the party.

    The report, which was commissioned by Ms Formby, revealed a series of attacks against Jeremy Corbyn by top election staff from his own party, seeking to undermine Labour's chances in the 2017 general election. Other accusations include withholding information on antisemitism from the leader's office, and launching abuse against black and Corbyn-allied MPs.

    One of the staffers implicated in the document was Emilie Oldknow OBE, who is reported to have been in the running to take over as General Secretary under Starmer.

    Starmer won his leadership bid in April pledging to "unite" the Labour Party. His choice for the new general secretary will be indicative of how he intends to pursue that promise.

    Tags:
    antisemitism, Keir Starmer, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour party
    Votre message a été envoyé!
