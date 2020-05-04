UK Trade Minister Resigns Following Financial Dispute with Father

UK Trade Minister Conor Burns has resigned following a report released by the Committee on Standards which says that the minister had breached the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.
Mr Burns took to Twitter to announce his decision.
With deep regret I have decided to resign as Minister of State for International Trade. @BorisJohnson will continue to have my wholehearted support from the backbenches.— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) May 4, 2020
MORE TO FOLLOW
