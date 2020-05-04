Register
09:17 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

    UK Defence Minister Shares Personal Struggle with COVID-19, Says 'China Needs to be More Open’

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (171)
    314
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107738/90/1077389085_0:0:3062:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_ae271363cfd059cfc5e227b40e01dc9f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005041079188141-uk-defence-minister-opens-up-on-personal-struggle-with-covid-19-says-china-needs-to-be-more-open/

    Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his frustration while fighting COVID-19, admitting he had refused to give in and focused on his future son to gain strength for the struggle to recover from the respiratory disease.

    British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace opened up on his personal fight with COVID-19 on Monday, when asked to share his experience dealing with the novel respiratory disease.

    "Bloody awful if you want the honest truth… It wasn't severe but it mentally taps your will because it comes and goes, it ebbs and flows," Wallace was quoted as saying by Sky News.

    The Minister, who was infected with the virus at the end of March, continued:

    "I sat on my own in my flat in London for 8 days and I lost taste and smell, and it's a sort of energy-sapping thing that reduces your will. But it then disappeared and I took some more precautions but in the end I went back to work."

    China ‘Needs to be Open’

    Acknowledging that China had become more assertive over the past few years, and there are certain questions that China should answer regarding the information it shared about COVID-19, Britain's defence minister told LBC radio on Monday that currently there were more outstanding issues to be dealt with at home.

    People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk past flower installations set up to mark the upcoming Labour Day holiday, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China April 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / China Daily CDIC
    People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk past flower installations set up to mark the upcoming Labour Day holiday, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China April 29, 2020
    "The time for the post mortem on this is after we've all got it under control and have come through it and our economies are back to normal… China needs to be open and transparent about what it lent, its shortcomings but also its successes," he said.

    When asked about Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has returned to work after recovering from COVID-19, Wallace said:

    “He is as punchy as ever…He will deliver Britain out of this virus”.

    Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened up on his personal fight with the coronavirus, saying that thoughts of never seeing his son, who was just about to be born, fueled his strength to fight COVID-19.

    "I was deeply frustrated that I couldn't see the path to...do you know what I mean? I just couldn't see the way out of the skip," said Johnson in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

    He also said that he refused to think negatively and tried to focus on his happy future with the coming baby and the rest of the family.

    Johnson had been placed in intensive care with persistent coronavirus symptoms in early April after officially confirming he had tested positive for the disease.

    His fiancée, Carrie Symonds, had also experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

    In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well

    On 29 April, Symonds gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson; his second middle name was a nod of gratitude to the two doctors who helped Johnson fight the coronavirus infection: Dr Nick Price and Professor Nick Hart.

    The UK government has not yet unveiled a plan for lifting the lockdown restrictions initially set in place on 23 March and then extended on 16 April in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

    On Thursday, Boris Johnson is expected to announce a review of the measures, although no immediate significant changes are anticipated.

    Currently, there are 182,264 registered cases of the virus in the country, according to the WHO coronavirus situation report dated 3 May. Johns Hopkins University gives the current total number of registered COVI-19 cases in the country at around 187 842.

    On Monday, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said the country’s coronavirus death toll had risen to 28,446.

    Speaking during a daily press conference, he added that there had been more than 1,206,405 coronavirus tests carried out in the UK as of 9am on 3 May, including 76,496 in the previous 24 hours.

     

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (171)

    Related:

    UK PM Boris Johnson Refuses to Relax COVID-19 Lockdown to Avoid Second Wave
    Fifth of UK Households with Children Going Hungry Amid COVID-19 Lockdown - Report
    China Reportedly Concealed ‘Severity’ of COVID-19 to Stock Medical Supplies Ahead of Pandemic - DHS
    UK Coronavirus Lockdown 'Should be Lifted Sooner Rather Than Later' – UKIP Scotland Leader
    Boris Johnson Says Fear of Never Seeing His Unborn Son Helped Him Beat COVID-19
    Tags:
    China, China, Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson, Ben Wallace, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse