Meghan Markle Was Dubbed 'Duchess of Difficult' When She Moved to Kensington, New Book Claims

Few people are better placed to gossip about the internal matters of the Royal Family than their own staffers. An upcoming royal biography by Tom Quinn is set to reveal some controversial and often scandalous insights into the everyday lives of Great Britain’s first family.

Meghan Markle was not strongly favoured by Kensington staff who quickly nicknamed her the “Duchess of Difficult”, “Me-Gain” and “Di Lite” just a few weeks after Prince Harry’s fiancée's arrival at the Palace, a new book by Tom Quinn claims, according to the text extracts provided by the author to Daily Mail.

The book “Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle”, which is expected to be released on 14 May, is set to shed some light on the internal dramas of Britain’s most prominent house based on stories from former employees carefully collected by its author.

One of the most prominent accounts is an alleged insight into the deterioration of the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, despite an initially warm welcome for the American from the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Kate is actually one of the nicest royals, and she hasn't let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head — or at least not too much. She is nice to her staff, in the main, and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived”, one of the sources reportedly told Quinn.

According to the insider, it was “difficult” for Meghan Markle to accept that she would always play second fiddle in the royal family and that she was not “married to the next king”.

“And although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live”, the source continued as quoted by the book.

However, something extraordinary allegedly happened then, prompting the Duchess of Sussex to eventually move out to Windsor.

“Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff — that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace”, one of the former servants explained.

“Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers”, the person argued.

At the same time, the Queen herself is believed to be very fond of his grandson’s wife Meghan, who she reportedly liked “very much” as the monarch was said to have “a soft spot for Americans since meeting Barack Obama”.

The former senior royals are now set to live a “financially independent” life in the United States. It is not clear yet whether their sudden move has turned out to be the right decision but at least the couple will now have far fewer servants gossiping about their private life.