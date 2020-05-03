Register
08:48 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, background attend an Anzac Day dawn service, at Hyde Park Corner in London, Wednesday, 25 April 2018. ANZAC Day commemorates the moment when Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops landed at the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey in what was to become the largest military defeat in either country's history.

    Prince Harry Misses Army Following Megxit, Still 'Can’t Believe This Has Happened' – Report

    © AP Photo / Tolga Akmen
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/88/1079178880_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7216ae2be0cc8499d69d5fac92da80db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005031079179055-prince-harry-misses-army-following-megxit-still-cant-believe-this-has-happened-report/

    Former senior royal Prince Harry served with the British Armed Forces for 10 years in a number of high-profile roles, including Captain General Royal Marines. However, following his move to North America this year to live a “financially independent” life, Elizabeth II’s grandson had to relinquish all his military titles.

    Prince Harry misses being a part of military forces and still can’t believe that his whole life has so dramatically changed following his announcement in January that he would step down as a “senior” member of the Royal Family, a source close to the Duke of Sussex told the Telegraph. Following the royal split in the end of March, Prince Harry was stripped of his military appointments and roles. These included Captain General Royal Marines; Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington; and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. 

    “Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces. He has been telling friends that he still can't believe this has happened,” a source familiar with the matter told the outlet.
    FILE - In this Nov. 3 2012 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent to scramble his Apache with fellow Pilots, during his 12 hour shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    FILE - In this Nov. 3 2012 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, races out from the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent to scramble his Apache with fellow Pilots, during his 12 hour shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan
    “He can't believe his life has been turned upside down. He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did,” the person close to the Duke added.

    According to the insider’s information, Prince Harry, who was appointed Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017, now has a feeling that “he might have been better protected” if he was still with military forces.

    However, the source stressed that the Duke did not “blame” his wife for what has happened.

    Prince Harry served with the British Armed Forces for ten years, during which he took part in two military campaigns in Afghanistan. The Duke left the forces in 2015, but still was able to retain his titles until to the point when he stepped back from his royal duties this year and was forced to relinquish all his roles, as well as the 'His Royal Highness' title.

    Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games
    © CC BY 2.0 / EJ Hersom / Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games
    Prince Harry is Set to Become 'Surfer Dude' in California, Spend Money on 'Best Training' – Report
    The prince has still been able to keep ‘the rank of Major’ and wear all his medals in agreement with the Queen, however, this whole situation has reportedly left him devasted.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently moved to California via Canada where they are spending their lockdown in Meghan Markle’s native Los Angeles. Conflicting reports have recently emerged that the couple, who announced this January that they would step down as “senior” royals to life “financially independent” life, might soon end up “regretting” their life choice as it’s unclear at the moment how their careers would unfold.

    Tags:
    British Army, United States, Canada, Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse