UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Names Newborn Son After Medics Who Treated Him for COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the doctors who treated him for the coronavirus by naming his newborn son after them.
Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds announced in an Instagram post that the couple decided to name the boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas.
Symonds said that the names Wilfred and Lawrie came from Johnson's and her own grandfather respectively, while Nicholas was in honour of Nick Price and Nick Hart - the two medics who fought for Johnson's life at St Thomas' hospital in April.
Last month, the UK prime minister spent several weeks in hospital suffering from the coronavirus and even had to be moved to an intensive care unit for a period of time. He was discharged from hospital and resumed his duties on 27 April.
Symonds, 32, gave birth to a boy this Wednesday who has become Johnson's sixth child. He has five other children - four with his second wife Marina and one who was conceived out of wedlock.
