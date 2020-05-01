Register
09:05 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020.

    Boris Johnson Promises Detailed ‘Road Map’ on How to Lift Corona Restrictions Next Week

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107892/35/1078923586_0:0:2955:1662_1200x675_80_0_0_5fd9583141799cb383316fb0db01ba3c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005011079154908-boris-johnson-promises-detailed-road-map-on-how-to-lift-corona-restrictions-next-week/

    The pledge for a “comprehensive” re-opening algorithm comes as Downing Street officials have warned against a premature easing of the COVID-19 lockdown, arguing it may carry certain perils, like risks of a second spike in cases - something PM Johnson described as impermissible, in terms of the nation's health and economy.

    Boris Johnson has promised to deliver a "comprehensive plan" next week on how to effectively ease the lockdown after declaring the UK has passed the peak of the coronavirus flare-up. Downing Street is expected to produce a "road map, a menu of options" explaining how to get the economy to unfreeze and send children back to school while still reining in the epidemic.

    "In short, how we can continue to suppress the disease and at the same time restart the economy", the PM pointed out, as he fronted his first Downing Street press conference since being hospitalised for worsening COVID-19 symptoms. He also leapt at the chance to praise the NHS saying he had been "very,very lucky" admitting though that "thousands of people have been less fortunate than I was”.

    However, the PM cautioned that the timing around relaxing individual restrictions would depend on "where we are in the epidemic" and what the updated data suggests.

    The PM drew special attention to the R value - the number of people that one infected person passes the virus to - noting it needs to stay under one to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

    At the press conference, Mr Johnson warned a second spike in cases must be avoided not just because of the death toll it would bring, but because of the potential to inflict even worse "lasting economic damage".

    "That's why we have to calibrate our measures so carefully and make sure we not only unlock the economy gradually, but also find ways of continuing to suppress the disease, and possibly find new, more ingenious ways of suppressing the disease", he added stressing the importance of wearing face masks in public spots during the re-opening.

    The Telegraph earlier reported citing sources that Johnson is highly unlikely to lift the restrictions any time soon, with Dominic Raab citing the not so positive example of Germany, as it went for an early lifting of the lockdown.

    “Chancellor Merkel has made it clear that they might need a second lockdown in Germany if the infection rate continues to rise", the UK foreign chief said at a Downing Street briefing earlier this week, admitting that the same reported uptick in the UK “is a very real risk".

    Reopening: From Sector to Sector

    Last week, days after Boris Johnson was released from hospital after finally testing negative for corona, the prime minister famously promised to “fire up” the struggling crisis-hit economy.

    While construction sites and other essential businesses are expected to resume operating some time soon with strict guidelines on social distancing in place, the question is still open about schools. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson previously said the government had "no plans" to open schools over the summer period, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it would be "inconceivable" without some further measures introduced.

    With regard to offices in Britain, property services provider CBRE has drawn from its experiences in Asia to issue guidance on how to reopen workplaces with minimal risks. It advises against a "full throttle" return to work, with social-distancing measures needing to be reduced gradually and in line with public health instructions.

    UK's Latest Corona Statistics

    According to the latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care, 26,771 have people died in all settings as of 30 April - an uptick of 674 from the number announced on Wednesday, 29 April.

    England’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance emphasised that the number of people turning to hospitals across the country still needs to be decreased, though largely praising the current trend:

    "The number of new cases is down, that's turning into fewer admissions, fewer people in hospital, fewer people in intensive care and we're beginning to see that decrease in deaths".

    The UK is due to further revise its outlook on the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on the economy and social life on 7 May.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson and His Partner Carrie Symonds Announce Birth of Baby Boy
    Boris Johnson Expected to Rule Out Lifting Coronavirus Lockdown Soon
    UK PM Boris Johnson Refuses to Relax COVID-19 Lockdown to Avoid Second Wave
    Tags:
    coronavirus, UK, COVID-19, press conference, crisis, healthcare, economic harm, economy, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse