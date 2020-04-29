Register
15:38 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Free Assange No US Extradition Poster at Woolwich Crown Court/Belmarsh pro Assange Rally

    Assange's Extradition 'Unthinkable' With New Evidence of Espionage, Defence Coordinator Says

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO / Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    4110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/30/1078413042_0:333:2730:1869_1200x675_80_0_0_593b93600d8bf79718b5d4668e6da169.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004291079134926-assanges-extradition-unthinkable-with-new-evidence-of-espionage-defence-coordinator-says/

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The political nature of Julian Assange’s extradition process to the United States can be proven beyond any reasonable doubt, as it involves large-scale espionage operations, violations of attorney-client privilege and cross-Atlantic legal pressures, Baltasar Garzon, coordinator of Assange’s legal team, said.

    Garzon, a renowned Spanish legal figure famous for high-profile investigations in Spain’s highest criminal court, told Sputnik that the UK judicial system would have turned down any extradition request for Assange were it not for the United States.

    "I’m sure that if the country that required extradition were not the United States but any other country in the international community seeking to persecute a journalist for publishing reliable information, then it’s absolutely certain that the issue of extradition would not even be considered in court," Garzon said. "Extradition against Julian Assange has a clear political focus, and we will be able to prove it without any reasonable doubt."

    According to Garzon, the ongoing court case surrounding the systemic espionage against Assange and his associates, presumably at the behest of the United States, is sufficient ground to invalidate the extradition.

    Baltasar Garzón and Julian Assange
    © Sputnik /
    Baltasar Garzón and Julian Assange

    Who Watches the Watchmen?

    Late last year, Spanish authorities arrested David Morales, owner and manager of Andalusian security company UC Global, which Ecuador hired to protect their London embassy where Assange was taking asylum. He is being investigated under charges of spying on Assange, Garzon and an ever-widening list of people involved with the WikiLeaks founder all the way to then-Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

    "We could not even imagine that we could be subjected to such massive espionage," Garzon said, speaking about his reaction to learning the scale of the operation from court documents in the case against Morales and UC Global.
    Baltasar Garzón
    © Sputnik /
    Baltasar Garzón and then-Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa
    "We always suspected that Assange’s defence team was under the eye of US intelligence, but we had no idea how much they could control us. The information that has come to light indicates that a complex espionage system was allegedly deployed, involving all those who have been close to Assange for several years. The alleged use of microphones hidden in fire extinguishers and video cameras with hidden audio recordings, copying all our identification documents, manipulating phones, even trying to steal a minor's diaper for DNA analysis, etc.", Garzon recounted.

    Sputnik inquired whether the case at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s central criminal court where Garzon served from 1987 to 2011, could change the outcome of the extradition hearing in the UK. Garzon was unequivocal.

    "The criminal investigation in Spain is just beginning. We cannot know how far it will go. However, the material in the case further testifies to the fact that Julian Assange is being politically persecuted by the United States," Garzon said. "Therefore, the mandatory provisions on freedom of speech and access to information are now enhanced by the fact that the extraditing jurisdiction, that is, the United States, allegedly launched an espionage operation against Julian Assange… In this context, it is unthinkable for British jurisdiction to approve the extradition."

    Meddling in Latin America, as per Tradition

    The documents in the case against the security company also brought to light reports penned by David Morales himself, in the English language, about the pursuit of Correa.

    Correa served as President of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017 and was subject to immense international pressure for granting Assange asylum and refusing to cave in to demands to hand him over.

    Replying to Sputnik’s question about why the reports were written in English, Garzon employed simple logic which he employed in his many years as Spain’s top investigative magistrate.

    "Morales testified that the reports were meant to be sent to SENAIN [Ecuador’s National Intelligence Secretariat]... But this explanation is meaningless since UC GLOBAL is a Spanish company, David Morales is a Spaniard, and SENAIN agents are Ecuadorian, and therefore all speak Spanish. This means that it is absolutely illogical to write reports in English," Garzon said, "When asked why he prepared these reports in English, Morales replied verbatim that he sometimes liked to compose in English."

    Garzon went on to say that the protected witnesses in the case file state the obvious: the recipients of the information were most likely intelligence agencies in North America.

    Garzon added that the espionage against Correa, which included trips to Madrid and meetings with politicians, friends and family members, served as grounds for legal persecution of Correa back home.

    A Quito court sentenced Correa to eight years in prison on corruption charges, preventing the ex-president from returning to the country and barring him from participating in political life.

    The leftist leader, popular in Ecuador for reducing poverty and supporting social programs, has labelled the sentencing as politically motivated.

    Julian Assange
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Adam Feuer / Julian Assange
    FBI Discloses Docs on Assange's Alleged Communication With Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Roger Stone
    Garzon believes the espionage against him may not hurt, but rather help Correa’s case that he has been the target of the US or US-friendly persecution.

    "This not only does not interfere with his return but also proves that he was the victim of political persecution aimed at preventing him from running for office in his country. The sentence against former President Correa.... exposes the judicial system of Ecuador in a very bad light and testifies to the perverted use of the lawfare for political purposes. Rafael Correa is being prosecuted, like other Latin American popular leaders, to prevent them from re-nominating themselves for any political office," Garzon said.
    Tags:
    court hearing, Wikileaks, espionage, extradition, Julian Assange, U.S, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse