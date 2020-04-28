UK Foreign Minister Pays Tribute to 70 Years of Friendship Between Britain and Israel

Laying the foundation for the creation of Israel with the Balfour Declaration in 1917, Britain and the self-declared Jewish state celebrated 70-years of diplomatic relations with a ceremony at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly participated in the celebration of 70-years of friendship between Israel and the UK on Tuesday.

Writing on the FCO website, Cleverly praised Israel and the "unique" connection between the two countries.

“I know what an amazing place Israel is to visit having had the chance to do so shortly after becoming an MP in 2015,” Cleverly wrote.

“A country with antiquity and modernity side by side, things that seem familiar to my British eyes and things which are fascinating and unique".

Lauding the Jewish state and the UK's scientific and economic cooperation, the foreign minister highlighted a series of joint ventures and investments

"British firm Dyson is using Israeli technology in its appliances and Israeli MobilEye’s systems work to reduce road traffic accidents and protect cyclists and pedestrians across Britain", he said.

"The UK is Israel’s biggest trading partner in Europe: our trade has been growing steadily over the years, and in recent years we have seen annual trade exceed £8 billion, according to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics."

At the end of his message, he looked forward to the prospect of a two-state solution as an end to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“I am a firm believer that a negotiated agreement between Israel and the Palestinians for a two-state solution is the best way to secure enduring stability and success. As Israel’s new government gets to work, I encourage both sides to focus on that great, if sometimes elusive, prize; sustainable peace".

​As well as science and technology, the United Kingdom cooperates with Israel on a number of fronts including air force, nuclear deployment, navy, intelligence, and arms sales.

The Campaign Against the Arms Trade, or CAAT, has expressed concern specifically regarding UK-made radar technology, which may be used by Israeli military aircraft.

In the 1950s and 1960s, both Conservative and Labour governments conducted sales of nuclear materials to Israel.

Polling in recent years has shown the British public becoming increasingly averse to Israel and the UK's relationship with it.

Last year, a poll by Populus revealed that 47% of Brits held negative views towards the state, with only 21% maintaining a positive view. 48% of respondents opposed boycotting Israel but 28% said they would be willing to boycott Israeli products from the Occupied Territories.