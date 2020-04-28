Nurse Mourns Double Tragedy as UK Detectives Hunt Killers of Son Whose Dad Died of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people in British hospitals, with thousands more dying in nursing homes. Britain has been in lockdown since 26 March and while crime has fallen, there have still been a handful of murders.

Detectives are hunting the killers of an NHS worker who was stabbed to death only three days before the funeral of his father, who died of coronavirus.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed on Sunday, 26 April, only seconds after leaving his home in the Custom House district of east London.

David, whose job involved helping to keep NHS staff supplied with essential equipment, was knifed at 10.25 p.m. but police have no idea what the motive was for the attack.

His mother Marian, who is an NHS nurse, was already reeling from the death of her husband, who died unexpectedly from a Covid-19 related illness.

David’s father’s funeral is due to take place on Wednesday, 29 April.

David, who had a marketing degree from Southbank University, was on the phone to a female friend when he was stabbed.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said. "David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son, his sister has lost her brother and father, both are now heartbroken."

He said: "We believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault."

Det. Insp. Kirk said it was not clear if David was singled out or was just the victim of a random attack, possibly by a gang who mistook him for a rival.

The killers left the area in a stolen Silver Dodge Caliber, which was stolen in Dagenham and later found abandoned.