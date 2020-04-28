Register
14:05 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An NHS logo is displayed outside a hospital in London, Britain May 14, 2017.

    Nurse Mourns Double Tragedy as UK Detectives Hunt Killers of Son Whose Dad Died of Coronavirus

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/43/1079074309_0:136:3098:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_bb55bf4a0c0789fa8bcd0efaaa1462ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004281079122621-nurse-mourns-double-tragedy-as-uk-detectives-hunt-killers-of-son-whose-dad-died-of-coronavirus/

    Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people in British hospitals, with thousands more dying in nursing homes. Britain has been in lockdown since 26 March and while crime has fallen, there have still been a handful of murders.

    Detectives are hunting the killers of an NHS worker who was stabbed to death only three days before the funeral of his father, who died of coronavirus.

    David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed on Sunday, 26 April, only seconds after leaving his home in the Custom House district of east London.

    David Gomoh, 24, who was stabbed to death in the Custom House district of east London on 26 April 2020
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    David Gomoh

    David, whose job involved helping to keep NHS staff supplied with essential equipment, was knifed at 10.25 p.m. but police have no idea what the motive was for the attack.

    His mother Marian, who is an NHS nurse, was already reeling from the death of her husband, who died unexpectedly from a Covid-19 related illness.

    David’s father’s funeral is due to take place on Wednesday, 29 April.

    David, who had a marketing degree from Southbank University, was on the phone to a female friend when he was stabbed.

    Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said. "David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son, his sister has lost her brother and father, both are now heartbroken."
    He said: "We believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault."

    Det. Insp. Kirk said it was not clear if David was singled out or was just the victim of a random attack, possibly by a gang who mistook him for a rival.

    The killers left the area in a stolen Silver Dodge Caliber, which was stolen in Dagenham and later found abandoned.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, murder, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse