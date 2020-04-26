UK Prime Minister Johnson Reportedly Returns to Downing Street After Recovering from COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after recovering from coronavirus, Sky News reported.
According to Reuters, a Downing Street spokesman did not provide any details on Mr Johnson's whereabouts.
Previously, the government said the prime minister would be back at work on 27 April.
Boris Johnson spent a week in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 and after he was discharged, he spent two weeks recovering from the illness at his country residence. He announced that he had coronavirus in late March and on 5 April he was admitted into St Thomas' Hospital when his symptoms grew more intense.
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been deputising for the prime minister in his absence.
According to the World Health Organisation, as of 26 April, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK stands at 148,381, with 20,319 deaths.
All comments
Show new comments (0)