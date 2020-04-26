Register
01:03 GMT26 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in New Zealand, at the Maranui Cafe in Wellington, New Zealand October 29, 2018.

    Meghan Markle Ready to Testify in Privacy Breach Lawsuit Against British Newspaper – Report

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/40/1079094083_0:441:2578:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_26717149ae74138bb80d70da9fad80a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004261079093965-duchess-of-sussex-ready-to-testify-in-privacy-breach-lawsuit-against-british-newspaper--report/

    On Friday, the United Kingdom’s High Court held a primary hearing in Meghan Markle’s defamation case against the UK media outlet. The former royal and her husband, Prince Harry, are expected to virtually join the court in an online hearing from their residence in Los Angeles, California, United States.

    The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will testify in her lawsuit against British newspaper the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, DMG Media, formerly Associated Newspapers, for breach of privacy after the newspaper published excerpts from “confidential” correspondence between her and her father, Thomas Markle, in February 2019, the Daily Mail reported.

    Markle’s lawyer, David Sherborne, told the court during the Friday hearing, held via online video due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, that the Duchess is willing to give testimony in the case, as she is suing the newspaper, according to the Daily Mail.

    “The defendant [Associated Newspapers] wants to cross-examine her [Meghan] as to whether that belief is reasonable or not - and they can do that,” Sherborne reportedly said.

    Markle is accusing the publisher of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the UK data protection law.

    The Duchess's lawyer claimed that the Mail had an “obvious agenda of publishing intrusive or offensive stories about the claimant intended to portray her in a false and damaging light”

    Sherborne argued that newspaper edited the letter in a “misleading way”, omitting words and even “whole sentences”, in the version they circulated, which he said were signs of “bad faith”.

    The correspondence in question is a handwritten letter Meghan Markle wrote to her father in August 2018. The letter was handed to the Mail by the royal’s father after her friends told People magazine that the Duchess had written the letter in a bid to mend the rift in their relationship, which had worsened following Markle senior's absence at her wedding with Prince Harry.

    DMG Media is denying the royal’s allegations, especially the claim of misusing the letter by presenting it out of context.

    Company lawyer Anthony White told the court that Markle made “further assertions of improper, deliberate conduct”, and accused DMG Media of "harassing, humiliating, manipulating and exploiting” her father.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Likely to Give Up Long-Time Hobby Because of Meghan Markle - Report
    Prince Harry Reportedly Ditches Royal Surname in US Paperwork Registering New Company
    Meghan Markle’s '$1Mn Tell-All' Interview Would Go Downhill Like Prince Andrew’s - Royal Expert
    Outrage as Prince Harry Suggests UK’s COVID-19 Crisis Being Exaggerated By Media
    Prince Harry Reveals What He Feels Guilty About in Marriage to Meghan as Couple Spend Lockdown in LA
    Tags:
    letter, mail, Meghan Markle, privacy, newspaper, lawsuit, court, London, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse