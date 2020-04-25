Trump Unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter After Being Slammed for ‘Senseless’ COVID-19 Comments

The Trump-Morgan bromance appears to be going through a crisis at a time when America’s COVID-19 body count has reached the 52,000 mark with almost one million confirmed cases of infection.

President Donald Trump has unfollowed his friend, Piers Morgan, on Twitter hours after the British television show host called his Coronavirus remarks “senseless.”

Mr Morgan, who is usually known to have a warm relationship with Mr Trump, wrote a column this week for the Daily Mail titled, “President Trump’s bats**t crazy coronavirus ‘cure’ theories are not just shockingly senseless and stupid - they’re going to kill people.” Morgan opens the article by saying, “SHUT THE F**K UP, PRESIDENT TRUMP.”

Morgan’s column comes on the heels of an incident last week in which President Trump caused widespread international shock after he seemed to suggest that injecting disinfectant into COVID-19 patients may help to cure them.

At his daily Coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, April 23, President Trump said:

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside, or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. ‘So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Almost immediately after that, Mr Morgan took to Twitter to berate his old friend.

President Trump’s defence for floating batsh*t crazy claims that injecting bleach can kill #coronavirus is that he was being ‘sarcastic’.

FFS @realDonaldTrump - this is not a joke. 50,000 Americans are dead & many more will die. Stop this nonsense & get serious. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2020

However, Mr Morgan’s Twitter outburst and his column for the Daily Mail proved to be too much for Mr Trump, who decided to unfollow Morgan for the criticism.

Morgan immediately let the Twittersphere know about the president’s unfollow.

UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail⁩ column: pic.twitter.com/uRncON3Up7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2020

In his Daily Mail column, the popular host of Good Morning Britain wrote in reference to Trump’s comments about injecting disinfectant, “some found Trump's latest ridiculous medical theories amusing, and myriad Trump and bleach memes have gone viral on social media.”

“I don't find any of this funny. In fact, I found his remarks breathtakingly stupid, reckless and dangerous,” he added.