Register
04:25 GMT25 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People take a selfie outside University College Hospital next to a rainbow flower display which was organised by the hospital workers to say thank you to the people for their support, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, April 24, 2020.

    Number of Brits Calling ‘Revenge Porn’ Helpline Reportedly Doubled During COVID-19 Lockdown

    © REUTERS / KEVIN COOMBS
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed (6)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107908/83/1079088338_0:320:3073:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2d1e45b118efc549b0d2e0416b841734.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004251079088174-number-of-brits-calling-revenge-porn-helpline-reportedly-doubled-during-covid-19-lockdown/

    The Revenge Porn Helpline is a UK government-funded service providing legal and confidential support for those who have fallen victim to non-consensual pornography, intimate image abuse or any form of recorded sexual assault.

    The number of Brits visiting the Revenge Porn Helpline’s website has nearly doubled during that past four weeks amid a lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United Kingdom, BBC reported on Saturday.

    The service has reportedly opened more than 200 intimate image abuse cases in the last 30 days, beginning 23 March, the highest record in comparison to in any previous equal period.

    Intimate image abuse was recognized as a criminal offence for the first time in 2015, after it was placed under section 33 of the UK’s Criminal Justice and Courts Act.

    Clare McGlynn, professor of law at Durham University, suggested that the reason of the unprecedented rise of cases could be linked to “the increased use of the internet and social media, as well as heightened emotions” during the COVID-19 social distancing period, according to the report.

    The Revenge Porn Helpline revealed that the majority of the new cases clearly originated in “an abusive or controlling relationship”.

    “The level of distress caused shouldn't be underestimated. We are frequently hearing from people seeking our help that they are they are contemplating suicide or self-harm, the impact of the abuse seems so overwhelming,” said Sophie Mortimer, manager of the Revenge Porn Helpline, cited by BBC.

    Charities in the UK are concerned about the likelihood of image abuse arising due of the increase in “sexting” among couples isolating in different places during the lockdown, according to the report.

    On 23 March, the United Kingdom implemented a nation-wide lockdown in a bid to slow the rapid spread of the COVID-19.

    As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the UK had surpassed 144,000, with 19,566 people dead of the disease, according to data presented by a Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

    Topic:
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed (6)

    Related:

    Going Back to The World of Books: Indians Rekindle Romance With Reading in Lockdown
    'Return to Normal Not on Cards in Near Future': Sturgeon Sheds Light on End of Lockdown in Scotland
    Need to Provide $100 to Each Family to Overcome Job Loss Amid Lockdown - Indian Opposition Party
    Liquor Love: People Willing to Pay Anything for Alcohol in Lockdown - Delhi Police
    Divorces Skyrocket in Helsinki During COVID-19 Lockdown Amid Health Warnings
    Ending Coronavirus Lockdown Too Early is Politically Dangerous for British Government - Journalist
    Tags:
    revenge, Sexual Assault, Pornography, porn, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse