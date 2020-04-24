The Times' Website Experiencing Tech Issues

The British newspaper reported "some technical issues" with its digital products on Friday, posting a statement about the malfunction on Twitter. The outlet hasn't provided additional details on the matter.
The news comes shortly after a major malfunction struck the UK Department of Health's website, which had to be closed amid "significant demand", as millions tried to book COVID-19 tests online.
We’re experiencing some technical issues with our digital products and working to fix them as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.— The Times (@thetimes) April 24, 2020
