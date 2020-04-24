Official UK Coronavirus Test Website Closes in Hours Due to 'Significant Demand'

A UK Department of Health online portal which allowed key workers to book coronavirus tests has been forced to close within hours of launching due to “significant demand".
The website opened the morning of 24th April, but had been temporarily suspended by noon, with visitors greeted by largely blank page informing them applications for coronavirus tests were closed, “you can’t currently register for a COVID-19 test” and “please check back here later”.
The UK government continues to fall far short of its target of conducting 100,000 tests daily by the end of April - figures released 23rd April show 23,560 tests were carried out on that day. Meanwhile, the data indicated a further 616 people died with the virus in UK hospitals, bringing the total number of pandemic deaths to 18,738.
The test involves taking a swab of an individual’s nose and throat, and can be conducted at a designated testing site, or with a home testing kit - availability of the latter will be limited initially however. Most people will receive test results via test message in just two days.
