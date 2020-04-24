Ding, Ding, Round One: Meghan and Prince Harry Kick Off Privacy Battle With Daily Mail

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking damages from Associated Newspapers for “misuse of private information” in relation to several articles published in the Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online in February 2019. The couple - better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - have recently moved to California.

Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex have embarked on the first step of their lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for alleged breach of privacy after the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published excerpts from private correspondence between her and her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess's lawyer, David Sherborne, is rejecting claims made by Anthony White QC, counsel for the newspaper group, that the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online acted dishonestly or with "malice".

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the hearing on Friday, 24 April, is taking place remotely with only the judge, Mr Justice Warby, at the High Court in London.

It is a pre-hearing ahead of the full case later in the year.

White QC for the Mail starts with the allegations of dishonesty and malicious intent. Neither is a relevant element in a claim for misuse of private information, he says, citing the Naomi Campbell case on privacy. — Joshua Rozenberg (@JoshuaRozenberg) April 24, 2020

​​The Duchess, who was born Meghan Markle and made her name as an actress in her native United States, was outraged when the Mail on Sunday published five articles on 10 February 2019.

One article ran under the headline: "Revealed, the letter showing true tragedy of Meghan’s rift with a father she says has 'broken her heart into a million pieces'."

Another article on pages six and seven of the paper carried the headline: “Meghan: Stop painful attacks on Harry; Her dad: I like him…. I’ll always love you.”

​The Mail Online claimed the letters "revealed she is a 'narcissistic showman whose self-control is wavering'."

The Duchess, 38, is seeking compensation under Article 82 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and section 168 of the Data Protection Act 2018.

On Friday Associated Newspapers' lawyer, Anthony White QC, asked the judge to dismiss two aspects of the Duchess's claim - that the newspaper had acted with "dishonesty" and "malice" and that the articles were "generally unfavourable to the defendant as one of those tabloid newspapers which had been deliberately seeking to dig or stir up issues between her and her father."

​Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018 and the couple had a son, Archie, last year but they have consistently complained about British tabloid media intrusion into their private lives and decided recently to move to the US and waive their royal duties.

As part of the lawsuit she has launched against Associated Newspapers, the Duchess is demanding all copies of the letter she wrote to her father.

Earlier this week text messages between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Mr Markle were made public by her legal team.

​Mr Markle, who lives in Mexico, was expecting to give away his daughter at her wedding in Windsor Castle but when the Mail on Sunday revealed he had been in cahoots with paparazzi in the run-up to the nuptials the couple tried to contact him.

In one text message Prince Harry wrote to Mr Markle: "U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation."