21:50 GMT23 April 2020
    Crew of the UK Royal Navy nuclear-powered fleet submarine HMS Trenchant.

    Nuclear Submarine Commander Placed on Probation For Dockside BBQ Party Amid COVID-19 – Report

    © Photo : Twitter / @NavyLookout
    UK
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (262)
    160
    The submarine party, held in Devonport, Plymouth, was reported to be one of several cases of violations of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown currently under investigation by the United Kingdom's Royal Navy.

    The commander of the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Trenchant is under investigation by the UK Royal Navy for violating coronavirus lockdown restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the country, according to the Daily Mail.

    The naval commander, whose name has not been revealed for security reasons, reportedly held a BBQ and DJ party for his crew after arriving to the UK following two months at sea.

    Following the party, which took place dockside at the Devonport naval base, all 150 crew members of the MS Trenchant have been forced into self-isolation for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. They had previously undergone the procedure before the submarine docked at the base.

    According to the outlet, a Royal Navy insider said that the submarine commander arranged the BBQ party to raise morale in the crew prior to shore leave. The commander is reportedly facing the possibility of being stripped of his rank before a disciplinary hearing.

    “It was his way of letting them blow of steam after weeks at sea where they had been self isolating anyway. They were told on their return they had to self isolate for a further two weeks,” the source said. “Unfortunately, some people higher in command saw this as a lapse of judgement given that most of the UK has been in lockdown and not allowed to have BBQs. It wasn't seen as the right choice to throw a BBQ”.

    A spokesperson of the Royal Navy, who considered it “inappropriate to comment” on the case, told the Daily Mail that an investigation is underway.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (262)

    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Investigation, HMS Trenchant, Submarine, Royal Navy, United Kingdom, UK
    Votre message a été envoyé!
