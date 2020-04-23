Register
09:30 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scientist checks quality control of vaccine vials for correct volume at the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility (CBF) in Oxford, Britain, April 2, 2020

    UK Government Keeps Mum on Whether Brits Will Be First to Use Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine

    © REUTERS / SEAN ELIAS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (247)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/36/1079063656_0:512:2730:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1947eec5d8bf1ccbecfec231f1d5f47a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004231079064294-uk-government-keeps-mum-on-whether-brits-will-be-first-to-use-domestically-made-covid-19-vaccine/

    Last week, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said that the government had established a coronavirus task force to "accelerate" the research and manufacture of a vaccine to immunise the population.

    The UK government has remained tight-lipped on whether they could guarantee that Brits would be the first to benefit from a Britain-based coronavirus vaccine, only promising that the citizens would get it “as soon as possible”.

    Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the prime minister’s spokesman said that when responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, “countries will want to work together to ensure that it can be mass produced so that everybody can benefit from it”.

    “What we are doing is working on both the development of vaccines and ensuring that we can produce them very quickly in the UK so that everybody in the UK who needed a vaccine could get it as soon as possible”, the spokesman pointed out.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, for his part, also dodged the issue, just saying that the vaccine is “not going to come in any time particularly soon to allow us to ease out of the current social distancing measures into a transition”.

    Top UK Doctor Downbeat on Chances of Getting Vaccine in Near Future

    He was echoed by the UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty who warned during the briefing that it would take time for scientists to develop the vaccine or "highly effective drugs” in Britain.

    Whitty argued that the chance of having the vaccine within the next calendar year was "incredibly small" and that it was "wholly unrealistic" to hope for life returning to normal soon.

    “This disease is not going to be eradicated, it is not going to disappear. So we have to accept that we are working with a disease that we are going to be with globally […] for the foreseeable future”, the top UK doctor said, adding that COVID-19-related restrictions may remain “for rest of [this] year”.

    The remarks came as The Sun quoted an unnamed UK government source as slamming speculation that other countries may get access to the vaccine before Britons.

    “The converse of which is are we happy to wait for a long time to get the vaccine if it’s developed overseas, during which time people die? It’s a pretty daft question if you give it some thought”, the source said.

    UK Announces Coronavirus Task Force

    This followed Business Secretary Alok Sharma telling reporters last week that the government has set up a special task force “to accelerate” the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

    "We cannot put a date on when we will get a vaccine. But we live in a country with a rich history of pioneering science. Producing a vaccine is a colossal undertaking. A complex process which will take many months. There are no guarantees. But the government is backing our scientists, betting big to maximise the chance of success", Sharma pointed out.

    Earlier, the government pledged that it would provide £14 million (about $17.2 million) in investments for 21 new research projects with the objective of combating the coronavirus spread. The statement was followed by Raab’s announcement that the national lockdown will be extended by an extra three weeks.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (247)

    Related:

    UK Expert Says Unreliable Antibody Tests Could Risk Further COVID-19 Infections
    UK Health Experts Advise Major British Cities Be Used for COVID-19 Testing Trials
    Boris Johnson's Government Accused of "Sleepwalking" UK into COVID-19 Crisis
    UK Will Have to Pay 'Massively' to Help EU Tackle COVID-19 if Transition Period Extended - Report
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, vaccine, government, Dominic Raab, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse